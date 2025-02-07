TrueTrendStar TTS25

Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStar(TTS) is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.

This indicator detects advanced signals of high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.

This is possible due to fractal nature of forex and other financial markets,which this indicator captures it consistently.This indicator can generate Signals for all types of markets viz currency,crypto,metals,energy,Stock etc

It used an accurate non-repainting custom indicator that scans the selected currency pairs 24 hrs in all time-frames and captures the currency market Trend status in an elegant Dashboard.

How will TTS indicator Show Changes in Trend?

TTS will show When:



Uptrend is starting



Uptrend is getting weaker



Down Trend is starting

Downtrend is getting weaker.

The indicator signal is non-repainting and high probability and can be used effectively by any traders including Propriety firms.



One important thing the Trader will notice is the almost immediate movement of price towards the direction of the TTS signal because of its high probability nature.

TTS indicator important features

High Probability Trade Signals



Predicts Trend Direction

Indicate Price Turning Points & Reversals

Indicate Price Trend Continuance Points



Capture short term & long term price action

Indicate Trend Strength & Acceleration

Indicate Signal Freshness



Creates dynamic Support & Resistance levels at Signal points

Comprehensive Market analysis tool



Signals across Multi-time frames(max 6 at a time)



Analyze all Forex pairs(10 at a time)

Alert all Signals

I will like to welcome you to try out the high odds entry signal of TTS Indicator by Renting for 1month and following the Proven Strategy as given below, freely given, to help you out in your trading. Demo version is available but has inherent limitations by default, however you can familiarize with the indicator by testing the demo in strategy tester and see how Signals update in various time frames.Almost all signals are High Odds especially in higher time frame and TTS indicator Win Rate is consistent and very high.

Before loading the indicator Dashboard into a chart,make a Blank template without any indicators although not mandatory.Then the TTS indicator will load onto the chart without any problems.The background color as well as colors of Signals etc are completely user customizable.



Customization and Settings

TTS allows traders to adjust key settings to match their trading style:

How TrueTrendStar Signal Works ? TTS continuously evaluates price behavior and market momentum to determine when trends are forming or reversing. It classifies signals into eight key types: Buy1 Signal: The first sign of an emerging high odds uptrend. This appears when market conditions indicate a shift toward bullish momentum.

The first sign of an emerging high odds uptrend. This appears when market conditions indicate a shift toward bullish momentum. Buy2 Signal: A high odds uptrend signal after Accumulation Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing the likelihood of continued price increase. This signal has strong Recoil energy.



A high odds uptrend signal after Accumulation Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing the likelihood of continued price increase. This signal has strong Recoil energy. Sell1 Signal: The first indication of a high odds downtrend, appearing when bearish conditions develop.

The first indication of a high odds downtrend, appearing when bearish conditions develop. Sell2 Signal: A high odds Down trend signal after Distribution Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing the likelihood of continued price decrease. This signal has strong Recoil energy.

A high odds Down trend signal after Distribution Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing the likelihood of continued price decrease. This signal has strong Recoil energy. Bull1 Signal: Bullish Correction/Reversal signal ensured by confirmations. Often Signals start of Double Top too.

Bullish Correction/Reversal signal ensured by confirmations. Often Signals start of Double Top too. Bull2 Signal: Bullish signal.(less bar nos the better)

Bullish signal.(less bar nos the better) Bear1 Signal: Bearish Correction/Reversal signal ensured by confirmations Often Signals start of Double Bottom too.

Bearish Correction/Reversal signal ensured by confirmations Often Signals start of Double Bottom too. Bear2 Signal: Bearish signal.( less bar nos the better )



Normal Buy and Sell signals respectively. Buy2, Sell2: Somewhat Abnormal(Special) Buy and Sell signals respectively Buy1 generally indicates start of

Inverse head and shoulder formations(Inv H&S) or

Double bottom(DB) or

Upswing(US) which are all high probability patterns. Sell1 generally indicates start of

Head and Shoulder formation(H&S) or

Double Top(DT) or

Down Swing(DS) which are all high probability patterns. Buy2 generally indicates start of

Correction after Deep Accumulation Extension or

Abnormal Double bottom(DB) or

Upswing(US) to rejoin Uptrend which are all high probability patterns . Sell2 generally indicates start of

Correction after Deep Accumulation Distribution or

Abnormal Double Top(DT) or

Down Swing(DS) to rejoin Down trend which are all high probability patterns . When Conflicting Signals occurs across time frames,generally Higher time frames signal prevails



occurs across time frames,generally Uniformity of signals in adjacent time frames are significant

Shows the changes in price is sometimes from low time frame to high time frame or vice versa

Dashboard Signal in forex pair is significant to its Correlated pairs too and can be inspected for concurrence.



The Dashboard signal can be used as standalone signal however it may be complemented by compatible indicators like Bollinger band,Wave count indicators,Double Bottom or Top indicator,Oscillators like RSI & Stochastic and 200 periods Simple Moving Average.

The TTS indicator can be used on any time intervals on the chart, ranging from minute (M1) to monthly (MN).

Following these signals upto its Trend-End Zone can reap in consistent pips.

Signals in Compatible time-frame can be more powerful confirmation of Trend Directions,Its Changes or Continuations. For example M5-M30,M30-H4 are Compatible time-frames



Clicking on Signal Label will open up the forex pair chart of the particular time-frame where one can trade the signal immediately.

Using the TTS Dashboard indicator's signals, precise entry points is indicated, with an average risk-to-reward ratio exceeding 1:2.

Occurance of Trend Change signal after sufficient trending of prices is most probable for biggest profits. Step-by-step video instructions explain how to work with the indicator using specific examples, even if you're doing it for the first time. Each of these signals is carefully calculated using advanced algorithms that consider price action, volatility, and momentum.



One of TTS's standout features is its ability to analyze multiple time frames simultaneously. Instead of focusing on a single time frame, traders can view trend signals across various time horizons, gaining a broader perspective of market conditions. This multi-time frame approach allows traders to:

✅ Identify long-term trend direction while executing trades on shorter time frames.

✅ Avoid false signals by ensuring trends align across multiple time frames.

✅ Spot high-probability trade setups where short-term and long-term trends match. TTS displays this information on an intuitive dashboard, making it easy to check trend signals for different time frames at a glance. How to Use TTS Effectively Trade Execution Strategy

Compatible Time frame Signals Trend(CTST) strategy-For Example-EURUSD shows Sell2 signal in H4 time frame,Wait for Sell1 or Sell2 in M30 to open Sell trade.Close the trade when Buy1 or Buy2 shows up in M30min.Early exit can be done on Buy1 or Buy2 signals in 5min time frame too.Similarly for the Buy signals also.

strategy-For Example-EURUSD shows Sell2 signal in H4 time frame,Wait for Sell1 or Sell2 in M30 to open Sell trade.Close the trade when Buy1 or Buy2 shows up in M30min.Early exit can be done on Buy1 or Buy2 signals in 5min time frame too.Similarly for the Buy signals also. Main Trend Direction Scalping(MTDS) strategy-For example-GBPUSD show Buy1 or Buy2 signals in H4 time frame,wait for Buy1 or Buy2 in 5min time frame to open Buy trades.Close the trades when Sell1 or Sell 2 happens in 5min time frame. Positional Trend(PT) strategy-For example-USDCAD shows Buy2 signal in H4 time frame,then immediately enter Buy trade and wait for Sell1 or Sell2 signals in H4 to close the trades.For early exit,open trades can be exited when Sell1 or Sell2 signals happen in nearest lower time frame i.e H1. Low to High Swing Reversal(LTHS) strategy-For example-USDCHF shows Buy2 signal in H4 time frame and Sell2 signal in 5min time frame, then immediately enter sell trade trade and wait for Sell1 or Sell2 in nearest higher time frame i.e 15min time frame,and if happened,there is follow through and the trades can be hold longer as successful reversal trades.Trades can be closed if Buy1 or Buy2 happens in 5min time frame thereafter. Confirm Trend(CT) strategy-For example-EURUSD shows Bear2(1) signal in H4 time frame,then immediately enter Buy trade,wait for Buy1 or Buy2 signals in next lower time frame i.e H1 or M30,then close the trade. Buy and Hold(BH) strategy-For example-USDJPY shows Buy2 signal in H4 time frame,then wait for Buy1 or Buy2 signals in H1/M30/M15 timeframes and add more Buy positions whenever signals happen in compatible lower time frames.Trades can be exited when Sell1 or Sell2 signal happen in H4 time frame. Entry on TTS Signal and Exit on Other Indicators(ETEOI) strategy-For example-USDJPY shows Buy1 in M30 time frame,then enter Buy trade and Exit on Rsi or Stochastic Overbought signal in same time frame. The above given trading strategies are tested and proven as reliably consistent.However, the TTS signals can also be used along with compatible indicators such as Bollinger Bands,Wave Count,Double Bottom and Top indicator,Oscillators like RSI/Stochastic and 200 period simple moving average.However,as explain above,the TTS signals alone is sufficient to trade the markets with high odds entries and exits. Customization and Settings TrueTrendStar allows traders to adjust key settings to match their trading style: Custom Signal Colors: Modify the colors of Buy1, Buy2, Sell1, and Sell2 signals for better visibility.

Modify the colors of Buy1, Buy2, Sell1, and Sell2 signals for better visibility. Selectable Forex Pairs: Focus on specific currency pairs that match your strategy(max 10).

Focus on specific currency pairs that match your strategy(max 10). Time frame Selection: Customize which time frames are displayed on the dashboard for easier monitoring(max 6).

Customize which time frames are displayed on the dashboard for easier monitoring(max 6). Alert System: Set up notifications when new signals appear to avoid missing trade opportunities. Why Choose TrueTrendStar? ✅ Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is generated, it remains fixed, ensuring transparency and accuracy.

✅ Multi-Time frame Analysis: See trend shifts across multiple time frames for better decision-making.

✅ Early Trend Detection: Get ahead of the market by identifying high odds reversals before traditional indicators.

✅ User-Friendly Dashboard: Quickly assess market conditions without needing complex analysis.

✅ Versatile Trading Application: Suitable for Scalping, Day trading, Positional trading , Swing trading and Buy & Hold trading.



What this means for you?

TrueTrendStar is a powerful and reliable forex trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend changes early and trade with confidence. Its a combination of non-repainting trend signals, multi-time frame analysis, and an intuitive dashboard makes it a must-have tool for both beginner and experienced traders to trade currencies professionally and profitably. By integrating TTS into your trading strategy, you can improve market timing, minimize guesswork, and enhance your overall trading performance. (In case of any doubt about the indicator or strategy,a buyer can contact the author through the messaging system of MQL5.Com site.)



Warm regards for your profitable trading success! Note:: By design, The TTS indicator update after every time interval of 10 sec.



