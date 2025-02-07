TrueTrendStar TTS25

   Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStar(TTS) is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.

( ATTENTION BUYERS:-PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR HOW BEST TO USE THE INDICATOR FOR MAXIMUM PROFITS )

   This indicator detects advanced signals of high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.

   This is possible due to fractal nature of forex and other financial markets,which this indicator captures it consistently.This indicator can generate Signals for all types of markets viz currency,crypto,metals,energy,Stock etc

   It used an accurate non-repainting custom indicator that scans the selected currency pairs 24 hrs in all time-frames and captures the currency market Trend status in an elegant Dashboard.

   How will TTS indicator Show Changes in Trend?

   TTS will show When:

  • Uptrend is starting
  • Uptrend is getting weaker
  • Down Trend is starting
  • Downtrend is getting weaker. 

   The indicator signal is non-repainting and high probability and can be used effectively by any traders including Propriety firms.

   One important thing the Trader will notice is the almost immediate movement of price towards the direction of the TTS signal because of its  high probability nature.

   TTS indicator important features

  •  High Probability Trade Signals 
  •  Predicts Trend Direction
  •  Indicate Price Turning Points & Reversals
  •  Indicate Price Trend Continuance Points
  •  Capture short term & long term price action
  •  Indicate Trend Strength & Acceleration
  •  Indicate Signal Freshness
  •  Creates dynamic Support & Resistance levels at Signal points
  •  Comprehensive Market analysis tool
  •  Signals across Multi-time frames(max 6 at a time)
  •  Analyze all Forex pairs(10 at a time)
  •  Alert all Signals
   Why TTS indicator is for you?

       TTS is an indicator i personally use for manual & semi-Automatic trading with good and consistent results since 2021 before releasing to the public.

          I will like to welcome you to try out the high odds entry signal of TTS Indicator by Renting for 1month and following  the Proven Strategy as given below, freely given, to help you out in your trading. Demo version is available but has inherent limitations by default, however you can familiarize with the indicator by testing the demo in strategy tester and see how Signals update in various time frames.Almost all signals are High Odds especially in higher time frame and TTS indicator Win Rate is consistent and very high.

          Before loading the indicator Dashboard into a chart,make a Blank template without any indicators although not mandatory.Then the TTS indicator will  load onto the chart without any problems.The background color as well as colors of Signals etc are completely user customizable.

       

        Customization and Settings

        TTS allows traders to adjust key settings to match their trading style:

      • Custom Signal Colors: Modify the colors of Buy1, Buy2, Sell1, Sell2,Bull1, Bull2, Sell1 and Sell2 signal for better visibility.Also option given to customize color of header Row and Column.
      • Selectable Forex Pairs: Focus on specific currency pairs(max 10) that match your strategy, default as  EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD,USDJPY,EURJPY,EURAUD,EURNZD where each currency pair is separated by comma.
      • Time frame Selection: Customize which time frames(max 6) are displayed on the dashboard for easier monitoring, default as D1,H4,H1,M30,M15,M5 where each time frame header is separated by comma.
      • Alert System: Set up notifications viz Pop Up, Email and Push, when new signals appear to avoid missing trade opportunities.Alert time interval can also be adjusted for convenience.(default at 3 times per time frame)

        How TrueTrendStar Signal Works ?

        TTS continuously evaluates price behavior and market momentum to determine when trends are forming or reversing. It classifies signals into eight key types:

      • Buy1 Signal: The first sign of an emerging  high odds uptrend. This appears when market conditions indicate a shift toward bullish momentum.
      • Buy2 Signal: A high odds uptrend signal after Accumulation Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing   the likelihood  of continued price increase. This signal has strong Recoil energy.
      • Sell1 Signal: The first indication of a high odds downtrend, appearing when bearish conditions develop.
      • Sell2 Signal: A high odds Down trend signal after Distribution Extension, Deep Correction or First Correction after Double Bottom/Top reinforcing the likelihood  of continued price decrease. This signal has strong Recoil energy.
      • Bull1 Signal:  Bullish Correction/Reversal signal ensured by confirmations. Often Signals start of Double Top too.
      • Bull2 Signal:  Bullish signal.(less bar nos the better)
      • Bear1 Signal: Bearish Correction/Reversal signal ensured by confirmations  Often Signals start of Double Bottom too.
      • Bear2 Signal: Bearish signal.( less bar nos the better )
      • Buy1, Sell1:   Normal Buy and Sell signals respectively.
      • Buy2, Sell2:   Somewhat Abnormal(Special) Buy and Sell signals respectively

      • Buy1 generally indicates start of

                                        Inverse head and shoulder formations(Inv H&S) or
                                        Double bottom(DB) or 
                                        Upswing(US)

               which are all high probability patterns

      • Sell1 generally indicates start of

                                       Head and Shoulder formation(H&S) or
                                       Double Top(DT) or
                                       Down Swing(DS)

               which are all high probability patterns.

      • Buy2 generally indicates start of

                                       Correction after Deep Accumulation Extension or
                                       Abnormal Double bottom(DB) or 
                                       Upswing(US) to rejoin Uptrend

               which are all high probability patterns

      • Sell2 generally indicates start of

                                        Correction after Deep Accumulation Distribution or
                                        Abnormal Double Top(DT) or 
                                        Down Swing(DS) to rejoin Down trend

               which are all high probability patterns

      • When Conflicting Signals occurs across time frames,generally Higher time frames signal prevails
      • Uniformity of signals in adjacent time frames are significant 

      • Shows the changes in price is sometimes from low time frame to high time frame or vice versa

      • Dashboard Signal in forex pair is significant to its Correlated pairs too and can be inspected for concurrence.

      • The Dashboard signal can be used as standalone signal however it may be complemented by compatible indicators like Bollinger band,Wave count indicators,Double Bottom or Top indicator,Oscillators like RSI & Stochastic and 200 periods Simple Moving Average.

      • The TTS indicator can be used on any time intervals on the chart, ranging from minute (M1) to monthly (MN).

      • Following these signals upto its Trend-End  Zone can reap in consistent pips.

      • Signals in Compatible time-frame can be more powerful confirmation of Trend Directions,Its Changes or Continuations.For example M5-M30,M30-H4 are Compatible time-frames

      • Clicking on Signal Label will open up the forex pair chart of the particular time-frame where one can trade the signal immediately.

      • Using the TTS Dashboard indicator's signals, precise entry points is indicated, with an average risk-to-reward ratio exceeding 1:2. 

      • Occurance of Trend Change signal after sufficient trending of prices is most probable for biggest profits.

         

         Step-by-step video instructions explain how to work with the indicator using specific examples, even if you're doing it for the first time.

         Each of these signals is carefully calculated using advanced algorithms that consider price action, volatility, and momentum.

       

         Multi-Time frame Market Scanning

         One of TTS’s standout features is its ability to analyze multiple time frames simultaneously. Instead of focusing on a single time frame, traders can view trend signals across various time horizons, gaining a broader perspective of market conditions.

        This multi-time frame approach allows traders to:
           ✅ Identify long-term trend direction while executing trades on shorter time frames.
           ✅ Avoid false signals by ensuring trends align across multiple time frames.
           ✅ Spot high-probability trade setups where short-term and long-term trends match.

        TTS displays this information on an intuitive dashboard, making it easy to check trend signals for different time frames at a glance.

        How to Use TTS Effectively

         Trade Execution Strategy

      • Compatible Time frame Signals Trend(CTST) strategy-For Example-EURUSD shows Sell2 signal in H4 time frame,Wait for Sell1 or Sell2 in M30 to open Sell trade.Close the trade when Buy1 or Buy2 shows up in M30min.Early exit can be done on Buy1 or Buy2 signals in 5min time frame too.Similarly for the Buy signals also.
      • Main Trend Direction Scalping(MTDS) strategy-For example-GBPUSD show Buy1 or Buy2 signals in H4 time frame,wait for Buy1 or Buy2 in 5min time frame to open Buy trades.Close the trades when Sell1 or Sell 2 happens in 5min time frame.
      • Positional Trend(PT) strategy-For example-USDCAD shows Buy2 signal in H4 time frame,then immediately enter Buy trade and wait for Sell1 or Sell2 signals in H4 to close the trades.For early exit,open trades can be exited when Sell1 or Sell2 signals happen in nearest lower time frame i.e H1.
      • Low to High Swing Reversal(LTHS) strategy-For example-USDCHF shows Buy2 signal in H4 time frame and Sell2 signal in 5min time frame, then immediately enter sell trade trade and wait for Sell1 or Sell2 in nearest higher time frame i.e 15min time frame,and if happened,there is follow through and the trades can be hold longer as successful reversal trades.Trades can be closed if Buy1 or Buy2 happens in 5min time frame thereafter.
      • Confirm Trend(CT) strategy-For example-EURUSD shows Bear2(1) signal in H4 time frame,then immediately enter Buy trade,wait for Buy1 or Buy2 signals in next lower time frame i.e H1 or M30,then close the trade.
      • Buy and Hold(BH) strategy-For example-USDJPY shows Buy2 signal in H4 time frame,then wait for Buy1 or Buy2 signals in H1/M30/M15 timeframes and add more Buy positions whenever signals happen in compatible lower time frames.Trades can be exited when Sell1 or Sell2 signal happen in H4 time frame.
      • Entry on TTS Signal and Exit on Other Indicators(ETEOI) strategy-For example-USDJPY shows Buy1 in M30 time frame,then enter Buy trade and Exit on Rsi or Stochastic Overbought signal in same time frame.

          The above given trading strategies are tested and proven as reliably consistent.However, the TTS signals can also be used along with compatible indicators such as Bollinger Bands,Wave Count,Double Bottom and Top indicator,Oscillators like RSI/Stochastic and 200 period simple moving average.However,as explain above,the TTS signals alone is sufficient to trade the markets with high odds entries and exits.

        Customization and Settings

        TrueTrendStar allows traders to adjust key settings to match their trading style:

      • Custom Signal Colors: Modify the colors of Buy1, Buy2, Sell1, and Sell2 signals for better visibility.
      • Selectable Forex Pairs: Focus on specific currency pairs that match your strategy(max 10).
      • Time frame Selection: Customize which time frames are displayed on the dashboard for easier monitoring(max 6).
      • Alert System: Set up notifications when new signals appear to avoid missing trade opportunities.

        Why Choose TrueTrendStar?

           ✅ Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is generated, it remains fixed, ensuring transparency and accuracy.
           ✅ Multi-Time frame Analysis: See trend shifts across multiple time frames for better decision-making.
           ✅ Early Trend Detection: Get ahead of the market by identifying high odds reversals before traditional indicators.
           ✅ User-Friendly Dashboard: Quickly assess market conditions without needing complex analysis.
           ✅ Versatile Trading Application: Suitable for Scalping, Day trading, Positional trading , Swing trading and Buy & Hold trading.


        What this means for you?

        TrueTrendStar is a powerful and reliable forex trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend changes early and trade with confidence. Its a combination of non-repainting trend signals, multi-time frame analysis, and an intuitive dashboard makes it a must-have tool for both beginner and experienced traders to trade currencies professionally and profitably.

        By integrating TTS into your trading strategy, you can improve market timing, minimize guesswork, and enhance your overall trading performance.

        (In case of any doubt about the indicator or strategy,a buyer can contact the author through the messaging system of MQL5.Com site.)


        Warm regards for your profitable trading success!

        Note:: By design, The TTS indicator update after every time interval of 10 sec.



      推荐产品
      Gold Titan King Scalper
      Dodong Christian Arnon
      指标
      Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
      SMC Venom Model BPR
      Ivan Butko
      指标
      SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 使用 ATR 配置顏色、尺寸及其相對於價格
      History Pattern Search
      Yevhenii Levchenko
      指标
      该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
      Trend Ray
      Andriy Sydoruk
      指标
      The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
      Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
      Bruno Rosa
      专家
      SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
      Noize Absorption Index MT4
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      5 (1)
      指标
      Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
      Antabod Gamechanger
      Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
      指标
      *Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
      Blahtech Market Profile
      Blahtech Limited
      4.53 (15)
      指标
      Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
      Forex Gump
      Andrey Kozak
      2.4 (5)
      指标
      Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
      QuantumEdge Trader
      Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
      指标
      QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
      Candle Countdown With Alerts
      Georgiy Gazaryan
      指标
      我们为您提供一个指标"蜡烛收盘台"，它将成为您在贸易领域不可或缺的助手。 这就是为什么知道蜡烛何时关闭会有所帮助的原因： 如果你喜欢使用蜡烛花纹进行交易，你就会知道蜡烛何时关闭。 此指标将允许您检查是否形成了已知模式以及是否存在交易的可能性。 该指标将帮助您做好市场开放和市场关闭的准备。 可以设置一个计时器来创建计划新闻的预览，这样就可以检查市场对此的反应。 您可以设置指示灯,以便在蜡烛关闭前几秒钟发送警报/警告。 通知/警报/警报可以发送到： 屏幕警报 电子邮件 移动应用 MT4烛台计时器指示器为什么有用 那么烛台计时器什么时候有用呢?如果你长期交易，你可能不需要蜡烛计时器指示器，因为你的参赛不会受到一分钟或一小时的太大影响。但是，如果你在短时间内是黄牛或交易员，那么你知道时机非常重要。 外汇市场24小时开放，只在周末关门，有些策略可能会受到您入仓时出现错误时机的严重影响。 MT4蜡烛计时器指示器可以显示当前蜡烛中的剩余时间,以便为下一次蜡烛打开做好准备。 可以从这一指标中受益的一些情况例子有： 预定消息传出 地理市场开闭 预定发生的事件,通常是金融、经济或政治事件
      DracoAI
      Hua Manh Hung
      专家
      DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
      Magic Balance
      Daniil Evstratenko
      指标
      The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
      POWR Support Resistance Zones
      Trade Indicators LLC
      指标
      For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
      Easy Trade indicator
      Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
      指标
      Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
      Smart Price Action Concepts
      Issam Kassas
      4.75 (12)
      指标
      首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
      Max LotSize
      Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
      5 (2)
      指标
      LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
      FREE
      Auto Fibo Pro m
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      指标
      “Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
      RTSPattern
      Tomas Belak
      指标
      The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
      TradeStatistics
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      指标
      The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph. There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian. Settings Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic); Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the c
      S3S Trade Manager Edited TPSL
      Mohammed Safir Uddin
      实用工具
      Welcome to S3S Trade Manager MT4, the best risk management tool available, created to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and intuitiveness of trading. This is a complete solution for smooth trade planning, position management, and improved risk control, not just a tool for placing orders. With flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices to commodities and cryptocurrency, S3S Trade Manager MT4 can accommodate your needs whether you're a novice making your first moves, an experienced tra
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      指标
      这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
      Ticks Size
      Viktor Kolmakov
      指标
      This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
      Possibility 75
      Leonid Basis
      指标
      Next level of trend trading here. Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.  Wingdings characters of  Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of  Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend. Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.
      Reversal Monster Mini
      Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
      专家
      The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
      FREE
      VR Cub
      Vladimir Pastushak
      指标
      VR Cub 这是获得高质量切入点的指标。该指标的开发是为了促进数学计算并简化对仓位入场点的搜索。多年来，该指标所针对的交易策略已被证明其有效性。交易策略的简单性是其巨大的优势，即使是新手交易者也能成功进行交易。 VR Cub 计算开仓点以及获利和止损目标水平，这显着提高了效率和易用性。查看使用以下策略进行交易的屏幕截图，了解简单的交易规则。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 5] 计算入场点的规则 开仓 要计算入场点，您需要将 VR Cub 工具从最后一个高点拉伸到最后一个低点。 如果第一个点在时间上早于第二个点，交易者等待柱线收于中线上方。 如果第一个点在时间上晚于第二个点，交易者等待柱线收于中线下方。 根据上述条件，严格在 柱线收盘 后建仓。 换句话说，如果我们在小时图上进行交易，那么从最高点到最低点的时间距离必须超过24小时，最高点和最低点之间的点数必须大于或等于平均价格变动每天。 维持和改变市场地位 可以有多个未平仓头寸；每个头寸都可以单独修改。 VR Cub
      High Low Open Close MT4
      Alexandre Borela
      4.81 (21)
      指标
      如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
      FREE
      Cosmic Diviner X Planet
      Olena Kondratenko
      4 (2)
      指标
      This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
      EZ Binary USJP Pair
      Tuan Anh Dao
      指标
      The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
      FREE
      Volume Compair
      Thiago Pereira Pinho
      指标
      专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。 主要特点： 累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。 买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。 智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。 可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。 EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。 如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。 基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态
      该产品的买家也购买
      FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
      FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
      FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
      FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
      FFx MACD Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
      FFx Stochastic Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
      FFx RSI Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
      FFx CCI Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
      FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
      FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
      FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
      FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
      FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
      FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
      FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
      FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
      FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
      FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
      THE GRAFF III
      Antonin Skaryd
      指标
      The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
      FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
      FFx Basket Scanner
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
      FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
      指标
      MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
      Sweet Waffle
      Christophe Godart
      指标
      The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
      Million Dollar Challenge
      Christophe Godart
      指标
      Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
      Golden Chip
      Daishon Cotman
      指标
      Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
      Indicador MTXPRO
      Matheus Silva De Castro
      指标
      PROMOÇÃO LIMITADA, NA COMPRA DE 1 INDICADOR VOCÊ LEVA CLUBINARIAS 6.0 , 5.1 e DonForex DE BRINDE!! ATÉ FINAL DO MÊS! -NA HORA DA COMPRA SELECIONAR COMBINAR COM O VENDEDOR OU BUSCAR PESSOALMENTE, A ENTREGA É DIGITAL EM POUCOS SEGUNDOS ==> VEJA O VIDEO PARA TIRAR AS SUAS DUVIDAS <== ==> VÍDEO OPERANDO NO YOUTUBE ROBÔ FEITO COM MUITO ESFORÇO E CARINHO E QUE ESTA TRAZENDO ÓTIMOS LUCROS APESAR DE EXISTIREM PESSOAS QUE APENAS VENDEM ROBÔS FAKES DE OPERAÇÕES , ACREDITO QUE SERIA MUITO BOM DA MI
      Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
      Bruce Webb
      指标
      This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
      Daily Trend Scalper
      Remi Passanello
      指标
      每日趋势黄牛 (DTS) 该指标是 RPTrade Pro Solutions 系统的一部分。 DTS 是使用价格行为、动态支撑和阻力的每日趋势指标。 它旨在供任何人使用，即使是绝对的交易初学者也可以使用它。 从不重新粉刷。 指示是从接近到接近给出的。 设计为单独使用，无需其他指标。 在一天开始时为您提供趋势和潜在的获利。 它是如何工作的 DTS 正在使用结合价格行为和动态支撑和阻力的突破策略。 分析夜间趋势和波动性以在第二天使用。 通过该分析确定突破限制（蓝色和深橙色线）以及止盈 由于历史数据，可以立即检查策略和设置的“成功”。 历史部分允许立即查看策略中是否存在任何“漏洞”，并最终选择另一个更适合的时间框架或符号。 实时从蜡烛收盘到蜡烛收盘，趋势指标等待信号条件有效，然后通过箭头显示（绿色表示买入，橙色表示卖出）。 红色点划线显示了止盈和最终止损的位置。 交易是一一指示的，永远不会同时进行两笔交易。 大多数交易（80%）在白天完成。 DTS 表示： 对于购物车上所有选定的符号： 在哪里打开您的交易。 获利和止损。 可以捕获的潜在点数。 DTS 作品 如果报价是隔夜提
      BING Trade Setups Arrow Indicator
      Fernando Huezo
      指标
      ***** The REAL , ORIGINAL, Non-Repainting, Non-Delaying, Arrow Trade Entry indicator for Very Low-Risk market execution ***** ***This is the Golden standard in arrow indicators for MT4.*** BING Setup Arrows Indicator(BSA) will show easy-to-read High Probability trading situations with Non-Repainting , Non-Delaying , Up or Down arrows on the graph.  So simple, it's brilliant. Always shows very good trading setups, no flashy colors, confusing configurations, hard-to-read dashboards, etc.  Perfec
      BING Proper Path Trade Indicator
      Fernando Huezo
      指标
      ****** Easy to understand, correct Trade direction indicator, quick and easy to visualize******* BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will show BUY/SELL signals on-screen in an easy-to-understand 'Traffic Light' format. Provides a final 'reassurance' and 'peace of mind' for taking an educated, high probability, low-risk, trade decision. In the same way, you use a rearview mirror for instantaneous information while taking a driving decision, the same way BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will help you
      作者的更多信息
      TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
      Ramthailu Alice
      指标
      This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
      筛选:
      无评论
      回复评论