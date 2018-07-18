请问如何在指标中取服务期间，想每秒取一次
想做一个去服务器时间，想每秒取一次，不知道如何取
woliyellow:
Want to do a server time, want to take once per second, do not know how to take
Want to do a server time, want to take once per second, do not know how to take
Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Time indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
TimeZones Six v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
clock displaying time in main chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Clock-Indiсator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
用ontimer这个函数，在创建EA的时候有的，然后你设定1秒执行一次函数，用TimeCurrent()就能获取当前服务器的时间