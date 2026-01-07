SinyallerBölümler
Kaan Caliskan

X TRADER AI

Kaan Caliskan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
3%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
23
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
17 (73.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (26.09%)
En iyi işlem:
2.23 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.51 USD
Brüt kâr:
16.40 USD (45 319 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7.47 USD (659 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (7.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.30 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.31
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.87%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.51
Alış işlemleri:
7 (30.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
16 (69.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.20
Beklenen getiri:
0.39 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.96 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-5.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.81 USD (3)
Algo alım-satım:
39%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.93 USD
Maksimum:
5.93 USD (14.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.87% (5.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.30% (2.38 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 12
EURUSD+ 5
GBPJPY+ 3
BTCUSD 2
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 4
EURUSD+ 0
GBPJPY+ 0
BTCUSD 4
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 342
EURUSD+ 8
GBPJPY+ -29
BTCUSD 43K
NAS100.r 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.23 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.81 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Product/Signal Name:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 NEXUS | Deep Reinforcement Learning Agent

Short Description 

Institutional-grade AI trading system powered by a 3.5M parameter PPO Model. Analyzes 222 features (SMC, Order Flow, Macro) in real-time. Features a Hybrid Protection Engine for maximum capital safety. 

The account balance is withdrawn daily on that day, and each new day starts with $100.

Youtube Live: https://www.youtube.com/@xtraderai

Telegram: https://t.me/xtraderai

Full Description:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 (Codename: NEXUS) represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEXUS is a Deep Reinforcement Learning (PPO) agent that understands market context, not just price movement.

This system is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and Crypto, utilizing specialized agents for each asset class.

🧠 The Core Technology: 3.5 Million Parameters

NEXUS doesn't guess. It processes a massive vector of 222 distinct market features simultaneously for every decision.

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Pools.

  • Advanced Order Flow: Monitors Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and aggressive buy/sell imbalances.

  • Market Regime Detection: Uses Hurst Exponent to identify Trending vs. Mean-Reverting markets.

  • Macro Awareness: Incorporates DXY correlation and economic news proximity.

🛡️ Hybrid Protection Engine (The Kill Switch)

Capital preservation is our #1 priority. NEXUS features a unique safety protocol:

  • Real-Time Monitoring: The system tracks its rolling Win Rate over the last 20 trades.

  • Auto-Protection: If the Win Rate drops below 45%, the agent automatically switches to PAPER TRADING (Simulation) mode, cutting all risk to your capital.

  • Recovery: Live trading only resumes when the AI statistically proves it has realigned with the market (Win Rate > 55%).

⚡ Execution & Trade Management

NEXUS operates beyond simple Buy/Sell logic. It utilizes 8 Discrete Actions to manage positions like a professional human trader:

  1. Partial Close: Secures 50% of profits at optimal levels.

  2. Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to entry to eliminate risk.

  3. Dynamic Trailing: Activates volatility-based trailing stops.

  4. Hold: Recognizes when not to trade.

📊 Supported Symbols

The signal/EA operates on a multi-agent architecture covering:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD (Euro)

  • GBPJPY (Guppy)

  • NAS100 (Nasdaq)

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Balance: $100(recommended for proper risk scaling).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution (features are processed in milliseconds).

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread accounts preferred (XAUUSD spread < 10 points recommended).

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance of the AI model does not guarantee future results. The Hybrid Protection Engine is designed to minimize drawdown but cannot eliminate market risk entirely.




2026.01.08 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 02:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2026.01.08 02:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 18:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
