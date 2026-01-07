SeñalesSecciones
Kaan Caliskan

X TRADER AI

Kaan Caliskan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 20%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:400
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
43
Transacciones Rentables:
35 (81.39%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
8 (18.60%)
Mejor transacción:
2.58 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.51 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
33.44 USD (47 068 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8.81 USD (731 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (8.81 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
8.81 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.47
Actividad comercial:
43.07%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.43%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
43
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.15
Transacciones Largas:
19 (44.19%)
Transacciones Cortas:
24 (55.81%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.80
Beneficio Esperado:
0.57 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.96 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.10 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-5.81 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-5.81 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
19.60%
Trading algorítmico:
20%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
5.93 USD
Máxima:
5.93 USD (14.94%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.87% (5.90 USD)
De fondos:
2.30% (2.38 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 31
EURUSD+ 5
GBPJPY+ 4
BTCUSD 2
NAS100.r 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ 20
EURUSD+ 0
GBPJPY+ -1
BTCUSD 4
NAS100.r 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ 2K
EURUSD+ 8
GBPJPY+ -45
BTCUSD 43K
NAS100.r 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.58 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8.81 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5.81 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 8" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Product/Signal Name:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 NEXUS | Deep Reinforcement Learning Agent

Short Description 

Institutional-grade AI trading system powered by a 3.5M parameter PPO Model. Analyzes 222 features (SMC, Order Flow, Macro) in real-time. Features a Hybrid Protection Engine for maximum capital safety. 

The account balance is withdrawn daily on that day, and each new day starts with $100.

Youtube Live: https://www.youtube.com/@xtraderai

Telegram: https://t.me/xtraderai

Full Description:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 (Codename: NEXUS) represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEXUS is a Deep Reinforcement Learning (PPO) agent that understands market context, not just price movement.

This system is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and Crypto, utilizing specialized agents for each asset class.

🧠 The Core Technology: 3.5 Million Parameters

NEXUS doesn't guess. It processes a massive vector of 222 distinct market features simultaneously for every decision.

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Pools.

  • Advanced Order Flow: Monitors Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and aggressive buy/sell imbalances.

  • Market Regime Detection: Uses Hurst Exponent to identify Trending vs. Mean-Reverting markets.

  • Macro Awareness: Incorporates DXY correlation and economic news proximity.

🛡️ Hybrid Protection Engine (The Kill Switch)

Capital preservation is our #1 priority. NEXUS features a unique safety protocol:

  • Real-Time Monitoring: The system tracks its rolling Win Rate over the last 20 trades.

  • Auto-Protection: If the Win Rate drops below 45%, the agent automatically switches to PAPER TRADING (Simulation) mode, cutting all risk to your capital.

  • Recovery: Live trading only resumes when the AI statistically proves it has realigned with the market (Win Rate > 55%).

⚡ Execution & Trade Management

NEXUS operates beyond simple Buy/Sell logic. It utilizes 8 Discrete Actions to manage positions like a professional human trader:

  1. Partial Close: Secures 50% of profits at optimal levels.

  2. Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to entry to eliminate risk.

  3. Dynamic Trailing: Activates volatility-based trailing stops.

  4. Hold: Recognizes when not to trade.

📊 Supported Symbols

The signal/EA operates on a multi-agent architecture covering:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD (Euro)

  • GBPJPY (Guppy)

  • NAS100 (Nasdaq)

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Balance: $100(recommended for proper risk scaling).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution (features are processed in milliseconds).

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread accounts preferred (XAUUSD spread < 10 points recommended).

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance of the AI model does not guarantee future results. The Hybrid Protection Engine is designed to minimize drawdown but cannot eliminate market risk entirely.




No hay comentarios
2026.01.08 10:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 02:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2026.01.08 02:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 18:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
X TRADER AI
50 USD al mes
20%
0
0
USD
116
USD
1
20%
43
81%
43%
3.79
0.57
USD
15%
1:400
