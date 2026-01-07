SinaisSeções
Kaan Caliskan

X TRADER AI

Kaan Caliskan
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 5%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:400
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
25
Negociações com lucro:
19 (76.00%)
Negociações com perda:
6 (24.00%)
Melhor negociação:
2.23 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.51 USD
Lucro bruto:
17.94 USD (45 477 pips)
Perda bruta:
-7.53 USD (659 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (7.30 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7.30 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.34
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.87%
Último negócio:
8 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
25
Tempo médio de espera:
16 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.76
Negociações longas:
9 (36.00%)
Negociações curtas:
16 (64.00%)
Fator de lucro:
2.38
Valor esperado:
0.42 USD
Lucro médio:
0.94 USD
Perda média:
-1.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-5.81 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-5.81 USD (3)
Algotrading:
36%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
5.93 USD
Máximo:
5.93 USD (14.94%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.87% (5.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.30% (2.38 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 14
EURUSD+ 5
GBPJPY+ 3
BTCUSD 2
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ 6
EURUSD+ 0
GBPJPY+ 0
BTCUSD 4
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ 500
EURUSD+ 8
GBPJPY+ -29
BTCUSD 43K
NAS100.r 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2.23 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +7.30 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.81 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 8" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Product/Signal Name:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 NEXUS | Deep Reinforcement Learning Agent

Short Description 

Institutional-grade AI trading system powered by a 3.5M parameter PPO Model. Analyzes 222 features (SMC, Order Flow, Macro) in real-time. Features a Hybrid Protection Engine for maximum capital safety. 

The account balance is withdrawn daily on that day, and each new day starts with $100.

Youtube Live: https://www.youtube.com/@xtraderai

Telegram: https://t.me/xtraderai

Full Description:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 (Codename: NEXUS) represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEXUS is a Deep Reinforcement Learning (PPO) agent that understands market context, not just price movement.

This system is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and Crypto, utilizing specialized agents for each asset class.

🧠 The Core Technology: 3.5 Million Parameters

NEXUS doesn't guess. It processes a massive vector of 222 distinct market features simultaneously for every decision.

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Pools.

  • Advanced Order Flow: Monitors Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and aggressive buy/sell imbalances.

  • Market Regime Detection: Uses Hurst Exponent to identify Trending vs. Mean-Reverting markets.

  • Macro Awareness: Incorporates DXY correlation and economic news proximity.

🛡️ Hybrid Protection Engine (The Kill Switch)

Capital preservation is our #1 priority. NEXUS features a unique safety protocol:

  • Real-Time Monitoring: The system tracks its rolling Win Rate over the last 20 trades.

  • Auto-Protection: If the Win Rate drops below 45%, the agent automatically switches to PAPER TRADING (Simulation) mode, cutting all risk to your capital.

  • Recovery: Live trading only resumes when the AI statistically proves it has realigned with the market (Win Rate > 55%).

⚡ Execution & Trade Management

NEXUS operates beyond simple Buy/Sell logic. It utilizes 8 Discrete Actions to manage positions like a professional human trader:

  1. Partial Close: Secures 50% of profits at optimal levels.

  2. Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to entry to eliminate risk.

  3. Dynamic Trailing: Activates volatility-based trailing stops.

  4. Hold: Recognizes when not to trade.

📊 Supported Symbols

The signal/EA operates on a multi-agent architecture covering:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD (Euro)

  • GBPJPY (Guppy)

  • NAS100 (Nasdaq)

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Balance: $100(recommended for proper risk scaling).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution (features are processed in milliseconds).

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread accounts preferred (XAUUSD spread < 10 points recommended).

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance of the AI model does not guarantee future results. The Hybrid Protection Engine is designed to minimize drawdown but cannot eliminate market risk entirely.




Sem comentários
2026.01.08 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 02:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2026.01.08 02:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 18:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
