X-TRADER AI V4.1 NEXUS | Deep Reinforcement Learning Agent

Institutional-grade AI trading system powered by a 3.5M parameter PPO Model. Analyzes 222 features (SMC, Order Flow, Macro) in real-time. Features a Hybrid Protection Engine for maximum capital safety.

X-TRADER AI V4.1 (Codename: NEXUS) represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEXUS is a Deep Reinforcement Learning (PPO) agent that understands market context, not just price movement.

This system is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and Crypto, utilizing specialized agents for each asset class.

🧠 The Core Technology: 3.5 Million Parameters

NEXUS doesn't guess. It processes a massive vector of 222 distinct market features simultaneously for every decision.

Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Pools.

Advanced Order Flow: Monitors Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and aggressive buy/sell imbalances.

Market Regime Detection: Uses Hurst Exponent to identify Trending vs. Mean-Reverting markets.

Macro Awareness: Incorporates DXY correlation and economic news proximity.

🛡️ Hybrid Protection Engine (The Kill Switch)

Capital preservation is our #1 priority. NEXUS features a unique safety protocol:

Real-Time Monitoring: The system tracks its rolling Win Rate over the last 20 trades.

Auto-Protection: If the Win Rate drops below 45% , the agent automatically switches to PAPER TRADING (Simulation) mode, cutting all risk to your capital.

Recovery: Live trading only resumes when the AI statistically proves it has realigned with the market (Win Rate > 55%).

⚡ Execution & Trade Management

NEXUS operates beyond simple Buy/Sell logic. It utilizes 8 Discrete Actions to manage positions like a professional human trader:

Partial Close: Secures 50% of profits at optimal levels. Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to entry to eliminate risk. Dynamic Trailing: Activates volatility-based trailing stops. Hold: Recognizes when not to trade.

📊 Supported Symbols

The signal/EA operates on a multi-agent architecture covering:

XAUUSD (Gold)

EURUSD (Euro)

GBPJPY (Guppy)

NAS100 (Nasdaq)

BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers

Minimum Balance: $100(recommended for proper risk scaling).

VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution (features are processed in milliseconds).

Broker: ECN/Low Spread accounts preferred (XAUUSD spread < 10 points recommended).

