Kaan Caliskan

X TRADER AI

Kaan Caliskan
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
3%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:400
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
17 (73.91%)
손실 거래:
6 (26.09%)
최고의 거래:
2.23 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.51 USD
총 수익:
16.40 USD (45 319 pips)
총 손실:
-7.47 USD (659 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (7.30 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
7.30 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.31
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
6.87%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
17 분
회복 요인:
1.51
롱(주식매수):
7 (30.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
16 (69.57%)
수익 요인:
2.20
기대수익:
0.39 USD
평균 이익:
0.96 USD
평균 손실:
-1.25 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-5.81 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-5.81 USD (3)
Algo 트레이딩:
39%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.93 USD
최대한의:
5.93 USD (14.94%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.87% (5.90 USD)
자본금별:
2.30% (2.38 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 12
EURUSD+ 5
GBPJPY+ 3
BTCUSD 2
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 4
EURUSD+ 0
GBPJPY+ 0
BTCUSD 4
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 342
EURUSD+ 8
GBPJPY+ -29
BTCUSD 43K
NAS100.r 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2.23 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +7.30 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.81 USD

Product/Signal Name:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 NEXUS | Deep Reinforcement Learning Agent

Short Description 

Institutional-grade AI trading system powered by a 3.5M parameter PPO Model. Analyzes 222 features (SMC, Order Flow, Macro) in real-time. Features a Hybrid Protection Engine for maximum capital safety. 

The account balance is withdrawn daily on that day, and each new day starts with $100.

Youtube Live: https://www.youtube.com/@xtraderai

Telegram: https://t.me/xtraderai

Full Description:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 (Codename: NEXUS) represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEXUS is a Deep Reinforcement Learning (PPO) agent that understands market context, not just price movement.

This system is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and Crypto, utilizing specialized agents for each asset class.

🧠 The Core Technology: 3.5 Million Parameters

NEXUS doesn't guess. It processes a massive vector of 222 distinct market features simultaneously for every decision.

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Pools.

  • Advanced Order Flow: Monitors Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and aggressive buy/sell imbalances.

  • Market Regime Detection: Uses Hurst Exponent to identify Trending vs. Mean-Reverting markets.

  • Macro Awareness: Incorporates DXY correlation and economic news proximity.

🛡️ Hybrid Protection Engine (The Kill Switch)

Capital preservation is our #1 priority. NEXUS features a unique safety protocol:

  • Real-Time Monitoring: The system tracks its rolling Win Rate over the last 20 trades.

  • Auto-Protection: If the Win Rate drops below 45%, the agent automatically switches to PAPER TRADING (Simulation) mode, cutting all risk to your capital.

  • Recovery: Live trading only resumes when the AI statistically proves it has realigned with the market (Win Rate > 55%).

⚡ Execution & Trade Management

NEXUS operates beyond simple Buy/Sell logic. It utilizes 8 Discrete Actions to manage positions like a professional human trader:

  1. Partial Close: Secures 50% of profits at optimal levels.

  2. Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to entry to eliminate risk.

  3. Dynamic Trailing: Activates volatility-based trailing stops.

  4. Hold: Recognizes when not to trade.

📊 Supported Symbols

The signal/EA operates on a multi-agent architecture covering:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD (Euro)

  • GBPJPY (Guppy)

  • NAS100 (Nasdaq)

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Balance: $100(recommended for proper risk scaling).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution (features are processed in milliseconds).

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread accounts preferred (XAUUSD spread < 10 points recommended).

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance of the AI model does not guarantee future results. The Hybrid Protection Engine is designed to minimize drawdown but cannot eliminate market risk entirely.




리뷰 없음
2026.01.08 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 02:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2026.01.08 02:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 18:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
