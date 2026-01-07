SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / X TRADER AI
Kaan Caliskan

X TRADER AI

Kaan Caliskan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 5%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:400
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
25
Gewinntrades:
19 (76.00%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (24.00%)
Bester Trade:
2.23 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.51 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17.94 USD (45 477 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7.53 USD (659 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (7.30 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7.30 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.87%
Letzter Trade:
13 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
25
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.76
Long-Positionen:
9 (36.00%)
Short-Positionen:
16 (64.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.38
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.42 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.94 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-5.81 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-5.81 USD (3)
Algo-Trading:
36%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.93 USD
Maximaler:
5.93 USD (14.94%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.87% (5.90 USD)
Kapital:
2.30% (2.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 14
EURUSD+ 5
GBPJPY+ 3
BTCUSD 2
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 6
EURUSD+ 0
GBPJPY+ 0
BTCUSD 4
NAS100.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 500
EURUSD+ 8
GBPJPY+ -29
BTCUSD 43K
NAS100.r 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.23 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.30 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.81 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 8" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Product/Signal Name:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 NEXUS | Deep Reinforcement Learning Agent

Short Description 

Institutional-grade AI trading system powered by a 3.5M parameter PPO Model. Analyzes 222 features (SMC, Order Flow, Macro) in real-time. Features a Hybrid Protection Engine for maximum capital safety. 

The account balance is withdrawn daily on that day, and each new day starts with $100.

Youtube Live: https://www.youtube.com/@xtraderai

Telegram: https://t.me/xtraderai

Full Description:

X-TRADER AI V4.1 (Codename: NEXUS) represents the next evolution in algorithmic trading. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEXUS is a Deep Reinforcement Learning (PPO) agent that understands market context, not just price movement.

This system is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and Crypto, utilizing specialized agents for each asset class.

🧠 The Core Technology: 3.5 Million Parameters

NEXUS doesn't guess. It processes a massive vector of 222 distinct market features simultaneously for every decision.

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Pools.

  • Advanced Order Flow: Monitors Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and aggressive buy/sell imbalances.

  • Market Regime Detection: Uses Hurst Exponent to identify Trending vs. Mean-Reverting markets.

  • Macro Awareness: Incorporates DXY correlation and economic news proximity.

🛡️ Hybrid Protection Engine (The Kill Switch)

Capital preservation is our #1 priority. NEXUS features a unique safety protocol:

  • Real-Time Monitoring: The system tracks its rolling Win Rate over the last 20 trades.

  • Auto-Protection: If the Win Rate drops below 45%, the agent automatically switches to PAPER TRADING (Simulation) mode, cutting all risk to your capital.

  • Recovery: Live trading only resumes when the AI statistically proves it has realigned with the market (Win Rate > 55%).

⚡ Execution & Trade Management

NEXUS operates beyond simple Buy/Sell logic. It utilizes 8 Discrete Actions to manage positions like a professional human trader:

  1. Partial Close: Secures 50% of profits at optimal levels.

  2. Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to entry to eliminate risk.

  3. Dynamic Trailing: Activates volatility-based trailing stops.

  4. Hold: Recognizes when not to trade.

📊 Supported Symbols

The signal/EA operates on a multi-agent architecture covering:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD (Euro)

  • GBPJPY (Guppy)

  • NAS100 (Nasdaq)

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Balance: $100(recommended for proper risk scaling).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for low latency execution (features are processed in milliseconds).

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread accounts preferred (XAUUSD spread < 10 points recommended).

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance of the AI model does not guarantee future results. The Hybrid Protection Engine is designed to minimize drawdown but cannot eliminate market risk entirely.




Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 02:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 02:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2026.01.08 02:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.07 18:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 18:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
X TRADER AI
50 USD pro Monat
5%
0
0
USD
101
USD
1
36%
25
76%
100%
2.38
0.42
USD
15%
1:400
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.