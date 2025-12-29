SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Steady MT5
Linkan Biswas

Steady MT5

Linkan Biswas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 42%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
29
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
27 (93.10%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (6.90%)
En iyi işlem:
25.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.35 USD
Brüt kâr:
144.14 USD (143 561 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.48 USD (478 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (11.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
132.23 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.54
Alım-satım etkinliği:
15.38%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.35%
En son işlem:
15 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
29
Ort. tutma süresi:
25 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
299.29
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
29 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
300.29
Beklenen getiri:
4.95 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.34 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-0.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.48 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.48 USD (0.10%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.16% (1.06 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 143
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 143K
EURUSD 61
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +25.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.48 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment.  I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

İnceleme yok
2025.12.29 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 12:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
