Linkan Biswas

Steady MT5

Linkan Biswas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 42%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
29
Gewinntrades:
27 (93.10%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (6.90%)
Bester Trade:
25.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.35 USD
Bruttoprofit:
144.14 USD (143 561 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.48 USD (478 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (11.91 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
132.23 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading-Aktivität:
15.38%
Max deposit load:
1.35%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
25 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
299.29
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
29 (100.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
300.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-0.48 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.48 USD (2)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.48 USD (0.10%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.16% (1.06 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 143
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 143K
EURUSD 61
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +25.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +11.91 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.48 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real26" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment.  I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 12:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
