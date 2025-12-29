シグナルセクション
Linkan Biswas

Steady MT5

Linkan Biswas
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 42%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
29
利益トレード:
27 (93.10%)
損失トレード:
2 (6.90%)
ベストトレード:
25.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.35 USD
総利益:
144.14 USD (143 561 pips)
総損失:
-0.48 USD (478 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (11.91 USD)
最大連続利益:
132.23 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.54
取引アクティビティ:
15.38%
最大入金額:
1.35%
最近のトレード:
13 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
29
平均保有時間:
25 分
リカバリーファクター:
299.29
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
29 (100.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
300.29
期待されたペイオフ:
4.95 USD
平均利益:
5.34 USD
平均損失:
-0.24 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-0.48 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.48 USD (2)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.48 USD (0.10%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.16% (1.06 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 143
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 143K
EURUSD 61
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real26"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment.  I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

レビューなし
2025.12.29 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 12:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
