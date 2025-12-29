SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Steady MT5
Linkan Biswas

Steady MT5

Linkan Biswas
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 42%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
29
Bénéfice trades:
27 (93.10%)
Perte trades:
2 (6.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.35 USD
Bénéfice brut:
144.14 USD (143 561 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.48 USD (478 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (11.91 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
132.23 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.54
Activité de trading:
15.38%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.35%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
25 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
299.29
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
29 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
300.29
Rendement attendu:
4.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.24 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-0.48 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.48 USD (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.48 USD (0.10%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.16% (1.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 143
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 143K
EURUSD 61
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.91 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.48 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment.  I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Aucun avis
2025.12.29 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 12:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
