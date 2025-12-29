信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Steady MT5
Linkan Biswas

Steady MT5

Linkan Biswas
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 42%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
29
盈利交易:
27 (93.10%)
亏损交易:
2 (6.90%)
最好交易:
25.00 USD
最差交易:
-0.35 USD
毛利:
144.14 USD (143 561 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.48 USD (478 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (11.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
132.23 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.54
交易活动:
15.38%
最大入金加载:
1.35%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
29
平均持有时间:
25 分钟
采收率:
299.29
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
29 (100.00%)
利润因子:
300.29
预期回报:
4.95 USD
平均利润:
5.34 USD
平均损失:
-0.24 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-0.48 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.48 USD (2)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.48 USD (0.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.16% (1.06 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 143
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 143K
EURUSD 61
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +25.00 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +11.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.48 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real26 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment.  I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

没有评论
2025.12.29 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 12:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Steady MT5
每月30 USD
42%
0
0
USD
667
USD
1
0%
29
93%
15%
300.29
4.95
USD
0%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载