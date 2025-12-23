SinyallerBölümler
Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite

Deep HiLo

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
7.37 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
11.65 USD (1 219 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (11.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
11.65 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
1.50
Alım-satım etkinliği:
18.90%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.69%
En son işlem:
13 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
3 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
3.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.88 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.57% (21.91 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.37 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
Deep HiLo is a professional quantitative algorithmic trading system exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered to capture high-precision momentum movements by operating on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a proprietary three-layer analysis framework to ensure high-probability entries.

1. Operational Logic

Our methodology is centered around a Confluence Scoring System. An order is only executed when there is a strict and verifiable alignment between:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: A rigorous verification of both macro and micro market directions.

  • Momentum Triggers: Precise identification of price exhaustion points and breakout zones.

  • Relative Currency Strength (RCS): We analyze the real-time strength of the USD relative to the metal. This filter is crucial for avoiding "fakeouts" and ensuring our entries are aligned with institutional liquidity flows.

2. Risk and Capital Management

The system is built for resilience, employing a Dynamic Position Management approach:

  • Fractional Entries: Positions are opened strategically to optimize the average price during periods of temporary volatility.

  • Basket Recovery Algorithm: An internal logic manages "order baskets," focusing on the net profit of the entire position set rather than individual trades.

  • Volatility Protection: The algorithm continuously monitors market conditions, automatically avoiding exposure during low-liquidity sessions or periods of extreme fundamental uncertainty.

3. Expected Performance

  • Win Rate: Historically maintains a success rate above 80%, largely due to the rigorous Relative Strength filter.

  • Profit Factor: The strategy aims for a Profit Factor above 2.0, prioritizing long-term equity growth over short-term gains.

  • Execution Statistics: Based on recent audited data, the system has demonstrated a net profit factor of 3.38 with a win rate of 85.19%.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 00:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 00:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Deep HiLo
Ayda 30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
334
USD
1
100%
3
100%
19%
n/a
3.88
USD
7%
1:500
