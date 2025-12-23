SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Deep HiLo
Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite

Deep HiLo

Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
8 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.37 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21.16 USD (2 257 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (21.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
21.16 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.10
Activité de trading:
69.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.04%
Dernier trade:
37 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
5 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
3 (37.50%)
Courts trades:
5 (62.50%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
2.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
35.12% (119.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.37 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 plus...
Deep HiLo is a professional quantitative algorithmic trading system exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered to capture high-precision momentum movements by operating on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a proprietary three-layer analysis framework to ensure high-probability entries.

1. Operational Logic

Our methodology is centered around a Confluence Scoring System. An order is only executed when there is a strict and verifiable alignment between:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: A rigorous verification of both macro and micro market directions.

  • Momentum Triggers: Precise identification of price exhaustion points and breakout zones.

  • Relative Currency Strength (RCS): We analyze the real-time strength of the USD relative to the metal. This filter is crucial for avoiding "fakeouts" and ensuring our entries are aligned with institutional liquidity flows.

2. Risk and Capital Management

The system is built for resilience, employing a Dynamic Position Management approach:

  • Fractional Entries: Positions are opened strategically to optimize the average price during periods of temporary volatility.

  • Basket Recovery Algorithm: An internal logic manages "order baskets," focusing on the net profit of the entire position set rather than individual trades.

  • Volatility Protection: The algorithm continuously monitors market conditions, automatically avoiding exposure during low-liquidity sessions or periods of extreme fundamental uncertainty.

3. Expected Performance

  • Win Rate: Historically maintains a success rate above 80%, largely due to the rigorous Relative Strength filter.

  • Profit Factor: The strategy aims for a Profit Factor above 2.0, prioritizing long-term equity growth over short-term gains.

  • Execution Statistics: Based on recent audited data, the system has demonstrated a net profit factor of 3.38 with a win rate of 85.19%.


Aucun avis
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 00:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 00:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
