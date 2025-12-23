SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Deep HiLo
Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite

Deep HiLo

Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
7.37 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
21.16 USD (2 257 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (21.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
21.16 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.10
Attività di trading:
69.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.04%
Ultimo trade:
36 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trade:
5 (62.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
2.65 USD
Profitto medio:
2.65 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
35.12% (119.48 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.37 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Deep HiLo is a professional quantitative algorithmic trading system exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered to capture high-precision momentum movements by operating on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a proprietary three-layer analysis framework to ensure high-probability entries.

1. Operational Logic

Our methodology is centered around a Confluence Scoring System. An order is only executed when there is a strict and verifiable alignment between:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: A rigorous verification of both macro and micro market directions.

  • Momentum Triggers: Precise identification of price exhaustion points and breakout zones.

  • Relative Currency Strength (RCS): We analyze the real-time strength of the USD relative to the metal. This filter is crucial for avoiding "fakeouts" and ensuring our entries are aligned with institutional liquidity flows.

2. Risk and Capital Management

The system is built for resilience, employing a Dynamic Position Management approach:

  • Fractional Entries: Positions are opened strategically to optimize the average price during periods of temporary volatility.

  • Basket Recovery Algorithm: An internal logic manages "order baskets," focusing on the net profit of the entire position set rather than individual trades.

  • Volatility Protection: The algorithm continuously monitors market conditions, automatically avoiding exposure during low-liquidity sessions or periods of extreme fundamental uncertainty.

3. Expected Performance

  • Win Rate: Historically maintains a success rate above 80%, largely due to the rigorous Relative Strength filter.

  • Profit Factor: The strategy aims for a Profit Factor above 2.0, prioritizing long-term equity growth over short-term gains.

  • Execution Statistics: Based on recent audited data, the system has demonstrated a net profit factor of 3.38 with a win rate of 85.19%.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 00:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 00:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Deep HiLo
30USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
343
USD
1
100%
8
100%
69%
n/a
2.65
USD
35%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.