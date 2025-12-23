- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
Deep HiLo is a professional quantitative algorithmic trading system exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered to capture high-precision momentum movements by operating on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a proprietary three-layer analysis framework to ensure high-probability entries.
1. Operational Logic
Our methodology is centered around a Confluence Scoring System. An order is only executed when there is a strict and verifiable alignment between:
-
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: A rigorous verification of both macro and micro market directions.
-
Momentum Triggers: Precise identification of price exhaustion points and breakout zones.
-
Relative Currency Strength (RCS): We analyze the real-time strength of the USD relative to the metal. This filter is crucial for avoiding "fakeouts" and ensuring our entries are aligned with institutional liquidity flows.
2. Risk and Capital Management
The system is built for resilience, employing a Dynamic Position Management approach:
-
Fractional Entries: Positions are opened strategically to optimize the average price during periods of temporary volatility.
-
Basket Recovery Algorithm: An internal logic manages "order baskets," focusing on the net profit of the entire position set rather than individual trades.
-
Volatility Protection: The algorithm continuously monitors market conditions, automatically avoiding exposure during low-liquidity sessions or periods of extreme fundamental uncertainty.
3. Expected Performance
-
Win Rate: Historically maintains a success rate above 80%, largely due to the rigorous Relative Strength filter.
-
Profit Factor: The strategy aims for a Profit Factor above 2.0, prioritizing long-term equity growth over short-term gains.
-
Execution Statistics: Based on recent audited data, the system has demonstrated a net profit factor of 3.38 with a win rate of 85.19%.
