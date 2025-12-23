SignalsSections
Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite

Deep HiLo

Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
7.37 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
18.34 USD (1 923 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.34 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.46
Trading activity:
46.75%
Max deposit load:
21.04%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
3.67 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
35.12% (119.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.9K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.37 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 more...
Deep HiLo is a professional quantitative algorithmic trading system exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered to capture high-precision momentum movements by operating on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a proprietary three-layer analysis framework to ensure high-probability entries.

1. Operational Logic

Our methodology is centered around a Confluence Scoring System. An order is only executed when there is a strict and verifiable alignment between:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: A rigorous verification of both macro and micro market directions.

  • Momentum Triggers: Precise identification of price exhaustion points and breakout zones.

  • Relative Currency Strength (RCS): We analyze the real-time strength of the USD relative to the metal. This filter is crucial for avoiding "fakeouts" and ensuring our entries are aligned with institutional liquidity flows.

2. Risk and Capital Management

The system is built for resilience, employing a Dynamic Position Management approach:

  • Fractional Entries: Positions are opened strategically to optimize the average price during periods of temporary volatility.

  • Basket Recovery Algorithm: An internal logic manages "order baskets," focusing on the net profit of the entire position set rather than individual trades.

  • Volatility Protection: The algorithm continuously monitors market conditions, automatically avoiding exposure during low-liquidity sessions or periods of extreme fundamental uncertainty.

3. Expected Performance

  • Win Rate: Historically maintains a success rate above 80%, largely due to the rigorous Relative Strength filter.

  • Profit Factor: The strategy aims for a Profit Factor above 2.0, prioritizing long-term equity growth over short-term gains.

  • Execution Statistics: Based on recent audited data, the system has demonstrated a net profit factor of 3.38 with a win rate of 85.19%.


No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 00:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 00:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
