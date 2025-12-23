СигналыРазделы
Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite

Deep HiLo

Ronni Wilson De Sa Leite
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
19
Прибыльных трейдов:
17 (89.47%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (10.53%)
Лучший трейд:
7.37 USD
Худший трейд:
-0.33 USD
Общая прибыль:
28.14 USD (3 067 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.56 USD (20 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (23.36 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
23.36 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.75
Торговая активность:
88.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
68.88%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
25
Ср. время удержания:
3 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
83.58
Длинных трейдов:
3 (15.79%)
Коротких трейдов:
16 (84.21%)
Профит фактор:
50.25
Мат. ожидание:
1.45 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.66 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.28 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-0.33 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.33 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
8.57%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.33 USD (0.10%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
77.54% (270.37 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +7.37 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +23.36 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.33 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
еще 50...
Deep HiLo is a professional quantitative algorithmic trading system exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered to capture high-precision momentum movements by operating on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a proprietary three-layer analysis framework to ensure high-probability entries.

1. Operational Logic

Our methodology is centered around a Confluence Scoring System. An order is only executed when there is a strict and verifiable alignment between:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: A rigorous verification of both macro and micro market directions.

  • Momentum Triggers: Precise identification of price exhaustion points and breakout zones.

  • Relative Currency Strength (RCS): We analyze the real-time strength of the USD relative to the metal. This filter is crucial for avoiding "fakeouts" and ensuring our entries are aligned with institutional liquidity flows.

2. Risk and Capital Management

The system is built for resilience, employing a Dynamic Position Management approach:

  • Fractional Entries: Positions are opened strategically to optimize the average price during periods of temporary volatility.

  • Basket Recovery Algorithm: An internal logic manages "order baskets," focusing on the net profit of the entire position set rather than individual trades.

  • Volatility Protection: The algorithm continuously monitors market conditions, automatically avoiding exposure during low-liquidity sessions or periods of extreme fundamental uncertainty.

3. Expected Performance

  • Win Rate: Historically maintains a success rate above 80%, largely due to the rigorous Relative Strength filter.

  • Profit Factor: The strategy aims for a Profit Factor above 2.0, prioritizing long-term equity growth over short-term gains.

  • Execution Statistics: Based on recent audited data, the system has demonstrated a net profit factor of 3.38 with a win rate of 85.19%.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 17:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 16:29
High current drawdown in 49% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 15:26
High current drawdown in 57% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 07:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 00:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.24 00:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 00:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
