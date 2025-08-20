- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1269
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|456
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|29K
|
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 98
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 28
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.21 × 112
|
Exness-Real16
|1.91 × 44
|
FBS-Real-1
|2.83 × 105
|
Weltrade-Live
|17.38 × 39
NOTE: Same strategy as NoPain, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.
NOTE: DrawDown will be higher than NoPain, but the statistics indicate low DrawDown, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Fully convinced of this signal. Thanks.