Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpFuji MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
105 hafta
4 / 3.5K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 134%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 269
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
934 (73.60%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
335 (26.40%)
En iyi işlem:
25.82 USD
En kötü işlem:
-16.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
998.99 USD (97 786 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-542.65 USD (69 182 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (8.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
27.94 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
59.77%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.47%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
15.72
Alış işlemleri:
588 (46.34%)
Satış işlemleri:
681 (53.66%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.84
Beklenen getiri:
0.36 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.07 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-22.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-22.29 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
2.36%
Yıllık tahmin:
28.62%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.60 USD
Maksimum:
29.03 USD (4.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.15% (29.03 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.35% (90.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1269
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 456
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +25.82 USD
En kötü işlem: -17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +8.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.29 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 98
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 28
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.21 × 112
Exness-Real16
1.91 × 44
FBS-Real-1
2.83 × 105
Weltrade-Live
17.38 × 39
NOTE: Same strategy as NoPain, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.

NOTE: DrawDown will be higher than NoPain, but the statistics indicate low DrawDown, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Dany Steyaert
949
Dany Steyaert 2025.08.20 10:42 
 

Fully convinced of this signal. Thanks.

Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
UpFuji MT4
Ayda 30 USD
134%
4
3.5K
USD
562
USD
105
99%
1 269
73%
60%
1.84
0.36
USD
16%
1:200
Kopyala

