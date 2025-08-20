SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / UpFuji MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpFuji MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
1 avis
Fiabilité
105 semaines
5 / 4.2K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 134%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 267
Bénéfice trades:
933 (73.63%)
Perte trades:
334 (26.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.82 USD
Pire transaction:
-16.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
997.53 USD (97 583 pips)
Perte brute:
-542.55 USD (69 169 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (8.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
27.94 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
59.77%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.47%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
15.67
Longs trades:
586 (46.25%)
Courts trades:
681 (53.75%)
Facteur de profit:
1.84
Rendement attendu:
0.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.07 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-22.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-22.29 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.25%
Prévision annuelle:
27.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.60 USD
Maximal:
29.03 USD (4.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.15% (29.03 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.35% (90.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1267
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 455
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25.82 USD
Pire transaction: -17 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -22.29 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 96
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 28
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.21 × 112
Exness-Real16
1.86 × 42
FBS-Real-1
2.88 × 103
Weltrade-Live
17.38 × 39
NOTE: Same strategy as NoPain, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.

NOTE: DrawDown will be higher than NoPain, but the statistics indicate low DrawDown, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Note moyenne:
Dany Steyaert
949
Dany Steyaert 2025.08.20 10:42 
 

Fully convinced of this signal. Thanks.

