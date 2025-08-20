- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1269
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|456
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 98
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 28
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.21 × 112
|
Exness-Real16
|1.91 × 44
|
FBS-Real-1
|2.83 × 105
|
Weltrade-Live
|17.38 × 39
NOTE: Same strategy as NoPain, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.
NOTE: DrawDown will be higher than NoPain, but the statistics indicate low DrawDown, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
USD
USD
USD
Fully convinced of this signal. Thanks.