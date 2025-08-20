SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpFuji MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
1 recensione
Affidabilità
105 settimane
5 / 4.2K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 134%
RoboForex-Pro-5
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 269
Profit Trade:
934 (73.60%)
Loss Trade:
335 (26.40%)
Best Trade:
25.82 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
998.99 USD (97 786 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-542.65 USD (69 182 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (8.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
27.94 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
59.77%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.47%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
15.72
Long Trade:
588 (46.34%)
Short Trade:
681 (53.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.84
Profitto previsto:
0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
1.07 USD
Perdita media:
-1.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-22.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22.29 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
2.36%
Previsione annuale:
28.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.60 USD
Massimale:
29.03 USD (4.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.15% (29.03 USD)
Per equità:
16.35% (90.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1269
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 456
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.82 USD
Worst Trade: -17 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 98
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 28
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.21 × 112
Exness-Real16
1.91 × 44
FBS-Real-1
2.83 × 105
Weltrade-Live
17.38 × 39
NOTE: Same strategy as NoPain, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.

NOTE: DrawDown will be higher than NoPain, but the statistics indicate low DrawDown, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Valutazione media:
Dany Steyaert
949
Dany Steyaert 2025.08.20 10:42 
 

Fully convinced of this signal. Thanks.

