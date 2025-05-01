SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / QuantPulse
Dinesh Pandian A L Kamalanathan

QuantPulse

Dinesh Pandian A L Kamalanathan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
93 hafta
1 / 2K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 164%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
768
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
586 (76.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
182 (23.70%)
En iyi işlem:
762.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-242.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 557.20 USD (84 816 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 769.73 USD (59 013 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
34 (489.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
848.27 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
76.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
33.19%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.34
Alış işlemleri:
355 (46.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
413 (53.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
3.63 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-20.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-56.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-833.99 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
1.11%
Yıllık tahmin:
15.84%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
833.99 USD (27.78%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.11% (56.49 USD)
Varlığa göre:
60.48% (5 795.62 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 284
AUDCAD 275
AUDNZD 209
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDCAD 1K
AUDNZD 583
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 9.9K
AUDCAD 8.8K
AUDNZD 7.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +762.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -242 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +489.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -56.49 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live23" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.53 × 60
Coinexx-Demo
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.68 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.70 × 1453
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.77 × 166
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.88 × 100
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.00 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.60 × 298
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.71 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 384
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.90 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.62 × 76
VantageInternational-Live 10
3.13 × 93
Darwinex-Live
3.33 × 249
TradersWay-Live 2
3.50 × 2
EagleFX-Live
3.78 × 18
45 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Consistent Growth Signal – Low-Risk, Verified Results

This signal is designed for traders seeking steady, sustainable returns without aggressive risk. It targets an average of 4–8% profit per month using a well-tested strategy focused on major currency pairs and low-drawdown setups. Positions are managed with strict risk control, avoiding overexposure and high leverage.

  • Risk level: Conservative

  • Drawdown: Typically below 10%

  • Strategy: Algorithm-assisted entries based on technical patterns and price action

  • Ideal for: Long-term growth with minimal stress

The account is monitored daily, trades are transparent, and performance is backed by verified data. Suitable for both beginners and experienced users looking for reliable results.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 19:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
QuantPulse
Ayda 30 USD
164%
1
2K
USD
9.6K
USD
93
100%
768
76%
77%
1.73
3.63
USD
60%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.