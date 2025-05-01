- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|284
|AUDCAD
|275
|AUDNZD
|209
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|583
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NZDCAD
|9.9K
|AUDCAD
|8.8K
|AUDNZD
|7.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live23" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 78
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.53 × 60
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.68 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.70 × 1453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.77 × 166
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.88 × 100
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|1.00 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.54 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.60 × 298
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.71 × 441
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.79 × 384
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.90 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.62 × 76
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|3.13 × 93
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.33 × 249
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|3.50 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|3.78 × 18
Consistent Growth Signal – Low-Risk, Verified Results
This signal is designed for traders seeking steady, sustainable returns without aggressive risk. It targets an average of 4–8% profit per month using a well-tested strategy focused on major currency pairs and low-drawdown setups. Positions are managed with strict risk control, avoiding overexposure and high leverage.
-
Risk level: Conservative
-
Drawdown: Typically below 10%
-
Strategy: Algorithm-assisted entries based on technical patterns and price action
-
Ideal for: Long-term growth with minimal stress
The account is monitored daily, trades are transparent, and performance is backed by verified data. Suitable for both beginners and experienced users looking for reliable results.
USD
USD
USD