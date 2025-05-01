- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|323
|NZDCAD
|315
|AUDNZD
|250
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|NZDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDNZD
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|4.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 78
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.53 × 60
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.68 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.70 × 1453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.77 × 166
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.88 × 100
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|1.00 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.54 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.60 × 298
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.65 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.71 × 441
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.79 × 384
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.62 × 76
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|3.13 × 93
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|3.50 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|3.78 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|3.84 × 80
Consistent Growth Signal – Low-Risk, Verified Results
This signal is designed for traders seeking steady, sustainable returns without aggressive risk. It targets an average of 4–8% profit per month using a well-tested strategy focused on major currency pairs and low-drawdown setups. Positions are managed with strict risk control, avoiding overexposure and high leverage.
-
Risk level: Conservative
-
Drawdown: Typically below 10%
-
Strategy: Algorithm-assisted entries based on technical patterns and price action
-
Ideal for: Long-term growth with minimal stress
The account is monitored daily, trades are transparent, and performance is backed by verified data. Suitable for both beginners and experienced users looking for reliable results.
