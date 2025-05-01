SignalsSections
QuantPulse

Dinesh Pandian A L Kamalanathan
0 reviews
Reliability
107 weeks
1 / 3K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 208%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
Trades:
888
Profit Trades:
680 (76.57%)
Loss Trades:
208 (23.42%)
Best trade:
1 244.49 USD
Worst trade:
-343.33 USD
Gross Profit:
10 442.57 USD (98 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 069.23 USD (69 528 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (489.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 583.48 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
77.92%
Max deposit load:
33.19%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.37
Long Trades:
415 (46.73%)
Short Trades:
473 (53.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
4.92 USD
Average Profit:
15.36 USD
Average Loss:
-29.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 298.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 298.24 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.96%
Annual Forecast:
60.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 299.37 USD (43.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.11% (56.49 USD)
By Equity:
60.48% (5 795.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 323
NZDCAD 315
AUDNZD 250
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
NZDCAD 1.8K
AUDNZD 1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 4.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 244.49 USD
Worst trade: -343 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +489.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 298.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.53 × 60
Coinexx-Demo
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.68 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.70 × 1453
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.77 × 166
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.88 × 100
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.00 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.60 × 298
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.65 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.71 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 384
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.62 × 76
VantageInternational-Live 10
3.13 × 93
TradersWay-Live 2
3.50 × 2
EagleFX-Live
3.78 × 18
XMTrading-Real 49
3.84 × 80
45 more...
Consistent Growth Signal – Low-Risk, Verified Results

This signal is designed for traders seeking steady, sustainable returns without aggressive risk. It targets an average of 4–8% profit per month using a well-tested strategy focused on major currency pairs and low-drawdown setups. Positions are managed with strict risk control, avoiding overexposure and high leverage.

  • Risk level: Conservative

  • Drawdown: Typically below 10%

  • Strategy: Algorithm-assisted entries based on technical patterns and price action

  • Ideal for: Long-term growth with minimal stress

The account is monitored daily, trades are transparent, and performance is backed by verified data. Suitable for both beginners and experienced users looking for reliable results.

No reviews
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 19:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
