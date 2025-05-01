SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / QuantPulse
Dinesh Pandian A L Kamalanathan

QuantPulse

Dinesh Pandian A L Kamalanathan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
93 settimane
1 / 2K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 164%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
768
Profit Trade:
586 (76.30%)
Loss Trade:
182 (23.70%)
Best Trade:
762.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-242.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 557.20 USD (84 816 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 769.73 USD (59 013 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (489.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
848.27 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
76.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
33.19%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.34
Long Trade:
355 (46.22%)
Short Trade:
413 (53.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
3.63 USD
Profitto medio:
11.19 USD
Perdita media:
-20.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-56.49 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-833.99 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.31%
Previsione annuale:
15.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
833.99 USD (27.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.11% (56.49 USD)
Per equità:
60.48% (5 795.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 284
AUDCAD 275
AUDNZD 209
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDCAD 1K
AUDNZD 583
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 9.9K
AUDCAD 8.8K
AUDNZD 7.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +762.12 USD
Worst Trade: -242 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +489.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -56.49 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live23" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Consistent Growth Signal – Low-Risk, Verified Results

This signal is designed for traders seeking steady, sustainable returns without aggressive risk. It targets an average of 4–8% profit per month using a well-tested strategy focused on major currency pairs and low-drawdown setups. Positions are managed with strict risk control, avoiding overexposure and high leverage.

  • Risk level: Conservative

  • Drawdown: Typically below 10%

  • Strategy: Algorithm-assisted entries based on technical patterns and price action

  • Ideal for: Long-term growth with minimal stress

The account is monitored daily, trades are transparent, and performance is backed by verified data. Suitable for both beginners and experienced users looking for reliable results.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 19:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
QuantPulse
30USD al mese
164%
1
2K
USD
9.6K
USD
93
100%
768
76%
77%
1.73
3.63
USD
60%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.