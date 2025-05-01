SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / QuantPulse
Dinesh Pandian A L Kamalanathan

QuantPulse

Dinesh Pandian A L Kamalanathan
0 avis
Fiabilité
93 semaines
1 / 2K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 164%
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
768
Bénéfice trades:
586 (76.30%)
Perte trades:
182 (23.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
762.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-242.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 557.20 USD (84 816 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 769.73 USD (59 013 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (489.89 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
848.27 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
76.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
33.19%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.34
Longs trades:
355 (46.22%)
Courts trades:
413 (53.78%)
Facteur de profit:
1.74
Rendement attendu:
3.63 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-20.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-56.49 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-833.99 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.31%
Prévision annuelle:
15.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
833.99 USD (27.78%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.11% (56.49 USD)
Par fonds propres:
60.48% (5 795.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 284
AUDCAD 275
AUDNZD 209
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDCAD 1K
AUDNZD 583
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 9.9K
AUDCAD 8.8K
AUDNZD 7.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +762.12 USD
Pire transaction: -242 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +489.89 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -56.49 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.53 × 60
Coinexx-Demo
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.68 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.70 × 1453
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.77 × 166
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.88 × 100
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.00 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
1.54 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.60 × 298
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.71 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 384
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.90 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.62 × 76
VantageInternational-Live 10
3.13 × 93
Darwinex-Live
3.33 × 249
TradersWay-Live 2
3.50 × 2
EagleFX-Live
3.78 × 18
45 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Consistent Growth Signal – Low-Risk, Verified Results

This signal is designed for traders seeking steady, sustainable returns without aggressive risk. It targets an average of 4–8% profit per month using a well-tested strategy focused on major currency pairs and low-drawdown setups. Positions are managed with strict risk control, avoiding overexposure and high leverage.

  • Risk level: Conservative

  • Drawdown: Typically below 10%

  • Strategy: Algorithm-assisted entries based on technical patterns and price action

  • Ideal for: Long-term growth with minimal stress

The account is monitored daily, trades are transparent, and performance is backed by verified data. Suitable for both beginners and experienced users looking for reliable results.

Aucun avis
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 19:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 16:10
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
QuantPulse
30 USD par mois
164%
1
2K
USD
9.6K
USD
93
100%
768
76%
77%
1.73
3.63
USD
60%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.