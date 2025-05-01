- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|284
|AUDCAD
|275
|AUDNZD
|209
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|583
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|9.9K
|AUDCAD
|8.8K
|AUDNZD
|7.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live23" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 78
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.53 × 60
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.68 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.70 × 1453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.77 × 166
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.88 × 100
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|1.00 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.54 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.60 × 298
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.71 × 441
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.79 × 384
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.90 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.62 × 76
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|3.13 × 93
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.33 × 249
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|3.50 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|3.78 × 18
Consistent Growth Signal – Low-Risk, Verified Results
This signal is designed for traders seeking steady, sustainable returns without aggressive risk. It targets an average of 4–8% profit per month using a well-tested strategy focused on major currency pairs and low-drawdown setups. Positions are managed with strict risk control, avoiding overexposure and high leverage.
-
Risk level: Conservative
-
Drawdown: Typically below 10%
-
Strategy: Algorithm-assisted entries based on technical patterns and price action
-
Ideal for: Long-term growth with minimal stress
The account is monitored daily, trades are transparent, and performance is backed by verified data. Suitable for both beginners and experienced users looking for reliable results.
USD
USD
USD