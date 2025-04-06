- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|253
|AUDUSD
|89
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|-348
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|-12K
|AUDUSD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.33 × 3
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.54 × 13
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.73 × 8918
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.77 × 319
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.93 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 690
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.99 × 3186
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.15 × 651
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.23 × 101
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term
with minimum drawdown..
leverage 1:500
PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER
LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS
MY BASE CURRENCY IS USD
FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/
MT4------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *
you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal
USD
USD
USD