SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Proc
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Proc

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
27 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
342
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
237 (69.29%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
105 (30.70%)
En iyi işlem:
1 641.55 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 895.86 USD
Brüt kâr:
18 993.53 USD (84 733 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16 095.15 USD (78 548 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (1 214.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 258.18 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.72%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
27.37%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.31
Alış işlemleri:
64 (18.71%)
Satış işlemleri:
278 (81.29%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
8.47 USD
Ortalama kâr:
80.14 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-153.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-9 223.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-9 223.78 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
-34.66%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
133.59 USD
Maksimum:
9 223.78 USD (72.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
49.05% (9 223.78 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.87% (10 695.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 253
AUDUSD 89
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -348
AUDUSD 3.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -12K
AUDUSD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 641.55 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 896 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 214.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9 223.78 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.54 × 13
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.73 × 8918
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.77 × 319
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.93 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 690
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.99 × 3186
RoboForex-ECN
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.15 × 651
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.23 × 101
49 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500

PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

MY BASE CURRENCY IS USD

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT4

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 16:26
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 15:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.16 07:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 03:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 18:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 17:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 09:00
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.02 00:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.21 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 09:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 14:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Trader Proc
Ayda 30 USD
62%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
27
100%
342
69%
97%
1.18
8.47
USD
57%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.