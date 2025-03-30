Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry