Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA MT4

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 75 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 238%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
808
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
596 (73.76%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
212 (26.24%)
En iyi işlem:
15.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.17 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 104.32 USD (112 356 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-402.91 USD (39 428 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (35.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
95.45 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.34
Alım-satım etkinliği:
49.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.75%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
36
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.07
Alış işlemleri:
392 (48.51%)
Satış işlemleri:
416 (51.49%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.74
Beklenen getiri:
0.87 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
15 (-99.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-99.17 USD (15)
Aylık büyüme:
3.82%
Yıllık tahmin:
46.34%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
99.17 USD (11.25%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.41% (99.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
49.42% (429.34 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 808
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 701
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 73K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 15
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +35.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -99.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PlexyTrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GoMarkets-Real 10
0.17 × 197
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 38
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.47 × 794
Coinexx-Live
0.74 × 308
Exness-Real
3.63 × 190
VantageInternational-Demo
6.04 × 1294
RoboForex-ProCent-8
7.00 × 47
PUPrime-Live 3
9.14 × 7
  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


İnceleme yok
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 20:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 11:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.06 23:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.21 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 09:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.30 17:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
