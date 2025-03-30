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Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Victor Ivan Vrbancic

0条评论
可靠性
75
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 75 USD per 
增长自 2025 569%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 734
盈利交易:
1 251 (72.14%)
亏损交易:
483 (27.85%)
最好交易:
20.08 USD
最差交易:
-14.08 USD
毛利:
2 482.01 USD (252 511 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 082.64 USD (106 097 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (110.96 USD)
最大连续盈利:
147.61 USD (16)
夏普比率:
0.28
交易活动:
59.43%
最大入金加载:
20.61%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
11.86
长期交易:
886 (51.10%)
短期交易:
848 (48.90%)
利润因子:
2.29
预期回报:
0.81 USD
平均利润:
1.98 USD
平均损失:
-2.24 USD
最大连续失误:
15 (-118.04 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-118.04 USD (15)
每月增长:
5.82%
年度预测:
70.57%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
118.04 USD (9.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.69% (118.04 USD)
净值:
68.15% (688.22 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 1734
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 146K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.08 USD
最差交易: -14 USD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 15
最大连续盈利: +110.96 USD
最大连续亏损: -118.04 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PlexyTrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

GoMarkets-Real 10
0.17 × 197
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 38
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.47 × 794
Coinexx-Live
0.74 × 308
Exness-Real
3.63 × 190
VantageInternational-Demo
6.04 × 1294
RoboForex-ProCent-8
7.00 × 47
PUPrime-Live 3
9.14 × 7
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


没有评论
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.17 13:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 14:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 13:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 10:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 09:05
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 07:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 06:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.08 21:59
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.06 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.06 14:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.30 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 20:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 17:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 13:31
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Vics EURUSD EA
每月75 USD
569%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
75
100%
1 734
72%
59%
2.29
0.81
USD
68%
1:500
复制

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信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

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