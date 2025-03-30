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Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Victor Ivan Vrbancic

0 отзывов
Надежность
74 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 75 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 566%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 731
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 248 (72.09%)
Убыточных трейдов:
483 (27.90%)
Лучший трейд:
20.08 USD
Худший трейд:
-14.08 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 477.02 USD (252 003 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 082.64 USD (106 097 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (110.96 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
147.61 USD (16)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.28
Торговая активность:
59.43%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
20.61%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
11.81
Длинных трейдов:
883 (51.01%)
Коротких трейдов:
848 (48.99%)
Профит фактор:
2.29
Мат. ожидание:
0.81 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.98 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.24 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
15 (-118.04 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-118.04 USD (15)
Прирост в месяц:
5.85%
Годовой прогноз:
70.93%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
118.04 USD (9.49%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.69% (118.04 USD)
По эквити:
68.15% (688.22 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 1731
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 146K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +20.08 USD
Худший трейд: -14 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 16
Макс. серия проигрышей: 15
Макс. прибыль в серии: +110.96 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -118.04 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PlexyTrade-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GoMarkets-Real 10
0.17 × 197
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 38
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.47 × 794
Coinexx-Live
0.74 × 308
Exness-Real
3.63 × 190
VantageInternational-Demo
6.04 × 1294
RoboForex-ProCent-8
7.00 × 47
PUPrime-Live 3
9.14 × 7
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


Нет отзывов
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.17 13:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 14:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 13:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 10:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 09:05
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 07:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 06:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.08 21:59
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.06 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.06 14:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.30 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 20:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 17:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 13:31
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Vics EURUSD EA
75 USD в месяц
566%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
74
100%
1 731
72%
59%
2.28
0.81
USD
68%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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