Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Vics EURUSD EA MT4
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA MT4

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 75 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 238%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
808
Profit Trade:
596 (73.76%)
Loss Trade:
212 (26.24%)
Best Trade:
15.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 104.32 USD (112 356 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-402.91 USD (39 428 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (35.05 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
95.45 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.34
Attività di trading:
49.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.75%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.07
Long Trade:
392 (48.51%)
Short Trade:
416 (51.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.74
Profitto previsto:
0.87 USD
Profitto medio:
1.85 USD
Perdita media:
-1.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-99.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-99.17 USD (15)
Crescita mensile:
4.34%
Previsione annuale:
52.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
99.17 USD (11.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.41% (99.17 USD)
Per equità:
49.42% (429.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 808
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 701
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 73K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.71 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.05 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -99.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PlexyTrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GoMarkets-Real 10
0.17 × 197
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 38
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.47 × 794
Coinexx-Live
0.74 × 308
Exness-Real
3.63 × 190
VantageInternational-Demo
6.04 × 1294
RoboForex-ProCent-8
7.00 × 47
PUPrime-Live 3
9.14 × 7
  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 20:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 11:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.06 23:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.21 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 09:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.30 17:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Vics EURUSD EA MT4
75USD al mese
238%
0
0
USD
988
USD
29
100%
808
73%
49%
2.74
0.87
USD
49%
1:500
Copia

