- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1730
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|146K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PlexyTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended
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The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500
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This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.
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Compare your account performance and risk against mine often
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You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself
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I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.
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Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.
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Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process
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Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry
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Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit
USD
USD
USD