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Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Vics EURUSD EA

Victor Ivan Vrbancic
Victor Ivan Vrbancic

Victor Ivan Vrbancic

0 reviews
Reliability
74 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2025 565%
PlexyTrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 730
Profit Trades:
1 247 (72.08%)
Loss Trades:
483 (27.92%)
Best trade:
20.08 USD
Worst trade:
-14.08 USD
Gross Profit:
2 476.29 USD (251 927 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 082.64 USD (106 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (110.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.61 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
59.43%
Max deposit load:
20.61%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
11.81
Long Trades:
882 (50.98%)
Short Trades:
848 (49.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.29
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-2.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-118.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.04 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
6.34%
Annual Forecast:
76.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
118.04 USD (9.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.69% (118.04 USD)
By Equity:
68.15% (688.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1730
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 146K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.08 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PlexyTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Real 10
0.17 × 197
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 38
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.47 × 794
Coinexx-Live
0.74 × 308
Exness-Real
3.63 × 190
VantageInternational-Demo
6.04 × 1294
RoboForex-ProCent-8
7.00 × 47
PUPrime-Live 3
9.14 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

  • Your account balance must be $500 minimum; but $1000 is recommended

  • The leverage must be anywhere from 1:100 - 1:500

  • This algorithm does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies.

  • Compare your account performance and risk against mine often

  • You should NEVER have more DrawDown than me, don't over-expose yourself

  • I DON'T use an equity protector or a stop loss. I don't need it, and neither does this strategy, BUT if you want it, please take that responsibility for yourself.

  • Do Not use my copier for any Prop Firms. You will fail, this copier doesn't follow prop firm trading parameters / rules.

  • Do not touch any of your live trades, trust the process

  • Drawdown is normal, be patient, don't worry

  • Losses are normal in forex, don't worry, I recover and finish every month in profit


No reviews
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.17 13:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 14:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 13:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 10:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 09:05
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 07:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.09 06:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.08 21:59
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.06 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.06 14:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.30 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 20:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 17:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 13:31
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vics EURUSD EA
75 USD per month
565%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
74
100%
1 730
72%
59%
2.28
0.81
USD
68%
1:500
Copy

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