Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralIAIndex

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
43 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 5%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
176
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
92 (52.27%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
84 (47.73%)
En iyi işlem:
13 161.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-26 194.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
214 538.00 USD (464 046 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-162 041.75 USD (378 011 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (29 287.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
29 287.75 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
33.66%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.95%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.34
Alış işlemleri:
155 (88.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
21 (11.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.32
Beklenen getiri:
298.27 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2 331.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1 929.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-10 293.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-30 423.00 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.26%
Yıllık tahmin:
3.11%
Algo alım-satım:
59%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4 475.75 USD
Maksimum:
39 215.75 USD (3.64%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.59% (38 630.75 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.31% (45 517.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GC_Z 22
NG_X 16
NQ_H 15
NQ_U 13
ES_H 11
6J_H 10
SI_H 9
YM_H 7
NQ_M 7
GC_G 6
6E_H 6
RTY_H 6
GC_J 4
SI_K 4
YM_M 4
ES_M 4
NQ_Z 3
HG_H 3
GC_V 3
HG_K 2
ZC_K 2
GC_M 2
6J_U 2
YM_U 2
6E_Z 1
ES_Z 1
RTY_M 1
6E_M 1
ZC_N 1
HG_N 1
ES_U 1
RTY_U 1
6E_U 1
ZC_U 1
SI_Z 1
HG_U 1
HG_Z 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GC_Z 4.3K
NG_X -426
NQ_H -1.9K
NQ_U -21K
ES_H 3.4K
6J_H 3.9K
SI_H -3.6K
YM_H -2.4K
NQ_M 19K
GC_G -7.9K
6E_H 5.6K
RTY_H 4.5K
GC_J 7.9K
SI_K -4K
YM_M 9K
ES_M 15K
NQ_Z 10K
HG_H 11K
GC_V 872
HG_K 7.8K
ZC_K 388
GC_M -5.1K
6J_U 9
YM_U 519
6E_Z -30
ES_Z 680
RTY_M 672
6E_M -611
ZC_N 200
HG_N -1.8K
ES_U 1.7K
RTY_U 362
6E_U -418
ZC_U -362
SI_Z -1.9K
HG_U -894
HG_Z -2.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GC_Z 445
NG_X -31
NQ_H -9.3K
NQ_U -102K
ES_H 6.9K
6J_H 2.1K
SI_H -715
YM_H -462
NQ_M 93K
GC_G -785
6E_H 4.5K
RTY_H 910
GC_J 793
SI_K -806
YM_M 1.8K
ES_M 30K
NQ_Z 50K
HG_H 4.6K
GC_V 90
HG_K 3.1K
ZC_K 775
GC_M -504
6J_U 15
YM_U 107
6E_Z -19
ES_Z 1.4K
RTY_M 135
6E_M -484
ZC_N 400
HG_N -730
ES_U 3.4K
RTY_U 73
6E_U -330
ZC_U -725
SI_Z -370
HG_U -354
HG_Z -875
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13 161.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -26 194 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +29 287.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10 293.50 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

At AxtralFunds, we are committed to innovation in the world of investing. We use a proprietary artificial intelligence system to trade in financial markets with precision and efficiency. Currently, we are working on building a solid and transparent track record through our Darwinex Zero account, where we demonstrate the potential of our AI-based strategy.

If you are interested in being part of a project that combines advanced technology and proven results, we invite you to follow our progress and consider the possibility of adding your capital to ours. Together, we can leverage market opportunities and reach new levels of success.

Join AxtralFunds and be part of the future of intelligent investing!


2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 07:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 16:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.26 03:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 00:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.17 01:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.05 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
