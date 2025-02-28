SignauxSections
Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralIAIndex

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
0 avis
Fiabilité
43 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 5%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
175
Bénéfice trades:
92 (52.57%)
Perte trades:
83 (47.43%)
Meilleure transaction:
13 161.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-26 194.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
214 538.00 USD (464 046 pips)
Perte brute:
-161 698.75 USD (377 977 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (29 287.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
29 287.75 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
33.66%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.95%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.35
Longs trades:
154 (88.00%)
Courts trades:
21 (12.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.33
Rendement attendu:
301.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2 331.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1 948.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-10 293.50 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30 423.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.12%
Prévision annuelle:
-1.46%
Algo trading:
59%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 475.75 USD
Maximal:
39 215.75 USD (3.64%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.59% (38 630.75 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.31% (45 517.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GC_Z 22
NQ_H 15
NG_X 15
NQ_U 13
ES_H 11
6J_H 10
SI_H 9
YM_H 7
NQ_M 7
GC_G 6
6E_H 6
RTY_H 6
GC_J 4
SI_K 4
YM_M 4
ES_M 4
NQ_Z 3
HG_H 3
GC_V 3
HG_K 2
ZC_K 2
GC_M 2
6J_U 2
YM_U 2
6E_Z 1
ES_Z 1
RTY_M 1
6E_M 1
ZC_N 1
HG_N 1
ES_U 1
RTY_U 1
6E_U 1
ZC_U 1
SI_Z 1
HG_U 1
HG_Z 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GC_Z 4.3K
NQ_H -1.9K
NG_X -80
NQ_U -21K
ES_H 3.4K
6J_H 3.9K
SI_H -3.6K
YM_H -2.4K
NQ_M 19K
GC_G -7.9K
6E_H 5.6K
RTY_H 4.5K
GC_J 7.9K
SI_K -4K
YM_M 9K
ES_M 15K
NQ_Z 10K
HG_H 11K
GC_V 872
HG_K 7.8K
ZC_K 388
GC_M -5.1K
6J_U 9
YM_U 519
6E_Z -30
ES_Z 680
RTY_M 672
6E_M -611
ZC_N 200
HG_N -1.8K
ES_U 1.7K
RTY_U 362
6E_U -418
ZC_U -362
SI_Z -1.9K
HG_U -894
HG_Z -2.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GC_Z 445
NQ_H -9.3K
NG_X 3
NQ_U -102K
ES_H 6.9K
6J_H 2.1K
SI_H -715
YM_H -462
NQ_M 93K
GC_G -785
6E_H 4.5K
RTY_H 910
GC_J 793
SI_K -806
YM_M 1.8K
ES_M 30K
NQ_Z 50K
HG_H 4.6K
GC_V 90
HG_K 3.1K
ZC_K 775
GC_M -504
6J_U 15
YM_U 107
6E_Z -19
ES_Z 1.4K
RTY_M 135
6E_M -484
ZC_N 400
HG_N -730
ES_U 3.4K
RTY_U 73
6E_U -330
ZC_U -725
SI_Z -370
HG_U -354
HG_Z -875
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13 161.00 USD
Pire transaction: -26 194 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +29 287.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10 293.50 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

At AxtralFunds, we are committed to innovation in the world of investing. We use a proprietary artificial intelligence system to trade in financial markets with precision and efficiency. Currently, we are working on building a solid and transparent track record through our Darwinex Zero account, where we demonstrate the potential of our AI-based strategy.

If you are interested in being part of a project that combines advanced technology and proven results, we invite you to follow our progress and consider the possibility of adding your capital to ours. Together, we can leverage market opportunities and reach new levels of success.

Join AxtralFunds and be part of the future of intelligent investing!


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AxtralIAIndex
30 USD par mois
5%
0
0
USD
1.1M
USD
43
59%
175
52%
34%
1.32
301.94
USD
4%
1:200
Copier

