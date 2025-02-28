- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GC_Z
|22
|NQ_H
|15
|NG_X
|15
|NQ_U
|13
|ES_H
|11
|6J_H
|10
|SI_H
|9
|YM_H
|7
|NQ_M
|7
|GC_G
|6
|6E_H
|6
|RTY_H
|6
|GC_J
|4
|SI_K
|4
|YM_M
|4
|ES_M
|4
|NQ_Z
|3
|HG_H
|3
|GC_V
|3
|HG_K
|2
|ZC_K
|2
|GC_M
|2
|6J_U
|2
|YM_U
|2
|6E_Z
|1
|ES_Z
|1
|RTY_M
|1
|6E_M
|1
|ZC_N
|1
|HG_N
|1
|ES_U
|1
|RTY_U
|1
|6E_U
|1
|ZC_U
|1
|SI_Z
|1
|HG_U
|1
|HG_Z
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GC_Z
|4.3K
|NQ_H
|-1.9K
|NG_X
|-80
|NQ_U
|-21K
|ES_H
|3.4K
|6J_H
|3.9K
|SI_H
|-3.6K
|YM_H
|-2.4K
|NQ_M
|19K
|GC_G
|-7.9K
|6E_H
|5.6K
|RTY_H
|4.5K
|GC_J
|7.9K
|SI_K
|-4K
|YM_M
|9K
|ES_M
|15K
|NQ_Z
|10K
|HG_H
|11K
|GC_V
|872
|HG_K
|7.8K
|ZC_K
|388
|GC_M
|-5.1K
|6J_U
|9
|YM_U
|519
|6E_Z
|-30
|ES_Z
|680
|RTY_M
|672
|6E_M
|-611
|ZC_N
|200
|HG_N
|-1.8K
|ES_U
|1.7K
|RTY_U
|362
|6E_U
|-418
|ZC_U
|-362
|SI_Z
|-1.9K
|HG_U
|-894
|HG_Z
|-2.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GC_Z
|445
|NQ_H
|-9.3K
|NG_X
|3
|NQ_U
|-102K
|ES_H
|6.9K
|6J_H
|2.1K
|SI_H
|-715
|YM_H
|-462
|NQ_M
|93K
|GC_G
|-785
|6E_H
|4.5K
|RTY_H
|910
|GC_J
|793
|SI_K
|-806
|YM_M
|1.8K
|ES_M
|30K
|NQ_Z
|50K
|HG_H
|4.6K
|GC_V
|90
|HG_K
|3.1K
|ZC_K
|775
|GC_M
|-504
|6J_U
|15
|YM_U
|107
|6E_Z
|-19
|ES_Z
|1.4K
|RTY_M
|135
|6E_M
|-484
|ZC_N
|400
|HG_N
|-730
|ES_U
|3.4K
|RTY_U
|73
|6E_U
|-330
|ZC_U
|-725
|SI_Z
|-370
|HG_U
|-354
|HG_Z
|-875
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
At AxtralFunds, we are committed to innovation in the world of investing. We use a proprietary artificial intelligence system to trade in financial markets with precision and efficiency. Currently, we are working on building a solid and transparent track record through our Darwinex Zero account, where we demonstrate the potential of our AI-based strategy.
If you are interested in being part of a project that combines advanced technology and proven results, we invite you to follow our progress and consider the possibility of adding your capital to ours. Together, we can leverage market opportunities and reach new levels of success.
Join AxtralFunds and be part of the future of intelligent investing!
USD
USD
USD