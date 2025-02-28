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Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralIAIndex

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

0条评论
可靠性
89
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 14%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
779
盈利交易:
418 (53.65%)
亏损交易:
361 (46.34%)
最好交易:
22 997.00 USD
最差交易:
-26 194.00 USD
毛利:
878 146.00 USD (2 242 709 pips)
毛利亏损:
-739 176.75 USD (1 941 597 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (29 151.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
33 167.00 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
36.24%
最大入金加载:
17.24%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
33
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
1.38
长期交易:
579 (74.33%)
短期交易:
200 (25.67%)
利润因子:
1.19
预期回报:
178.39 USD
平均利润:
2 100.83 USD
平均损失:
-2 047.58 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-10 293.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-30 423.00 USD (2)
每月增长:
5.85%
年度预测:
70.98%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4 475.75 USD
最大值:
101 016.00 USD (8.87%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.87% (101 015.00 USD)
净值:
4.31% (45 517.50 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NQ_H 155
NQ_M 116
NQ_U 79
NQ_Z 71
GC_G 53
GC_M 43
GC_Q 41
GC_J 40
NG_X 34
GC_V 32
GC_Z 30
ES_H 11
6J_H 10
SI_H 9
YM_H 7
6E_H 6
RTY_H 6
SI_K 4
YM_M 4
ES_M 4
HG_H 3
HG_K 2
ZC_K 2
6J_U 2
YM_U 2
6E_Z 1
ES_Z 1
RTY_M 1
6E_M 1
ZC_N 1
HG_N 1
ES_U 1
RTY_U 1
6E_U 1
ZC_U 1
SI_Z 1
HG_U 1
HG_Z 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NQ_H -14K
NQ_M 42K
NQ_U -3.2K
NQ_Z 21K
GC_G 43K
GC_M -31K
GC_Q -5.9K
GC_J 7.5K
NG_X -2.6K
GC_V 34K
GC_Z 2.8K
ES_H 3.4K
6J_H 3.9K
SI_H -3.6K
YM_H -2.4K
6E_H 5.6K
RTY_H 4.5K
SI_K -4K
YM_M 9K
ES_M 15K
HG_H 11K
HG_K 7.8K
ZC_K 388
6J_U 9
YM_U 519
6E_Z -30
ES_Z 680
RTY_M 672
6E_M -611
ZC_N 200
HG_N -1.8K
ES_U 1.7K
RTY_U 362
6E_U -418
ZC_U -362
SI_Z -1.9K
HG_U -894
HG_Z -2.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NQ_H -65K
NQ_M 214K
NQ_U -13K
NQ_Z 106K
GC_G 4.3K
GC_M -3.1K
GC_Q -563
GC_J 767
NG_X -239
GC_V 3.5K
GC_Z 300
ES_H 6.9K
6J_H 2.1K
SI_H -715
YM_H -462
6E_H 4.5K
RTY_H 910
SI_K -806
YM_M 1.8K
ES_M 30K
HG_H 4.6K
HG_K 3.1K
ZC_K 775
6J_U 15
YM_U 107
6E_Z -19
ES_Z 1.4K
RTY_M 135
6E_M -484
ZC_N 400
HG_N -730
ES_U 3.4K
RTY_U 73
6E_U -330
ZC_U -725
SI_Z -370
HG_U -354
HG_Z -875
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +22 997.00 USD
最差交易: -26 194 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +29 151.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -10 293.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

At AxtralFunds, we are committed to innovation in the world of investing. We use a proprietary artificial intelligence system to trade in financial markets with precision and efficiency. Currently, we are working on building a solid and transparent track record through our Darwinex Zero account, where we demonstrate the potential of our AI-based strategy.

If you are interested in being part of a project that combines advanced technology and proven results, we invite you to follow our progress and consider the possibility of adding your capital to ours. Together, we can leverage market opportunities and reach new levels of success.

Join AxtralFunds and be part of the future of intelligent investing!


没有评论
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 22:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.02 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.01 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 04:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.29 15:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 08:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 07:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
AxtralIAIndex
每月30 USD
14%
0
0
USD
1.1M
USD
89
89%
779
53%
36%
1.18
178.39
USD
9%
1:200
复制

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