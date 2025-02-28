- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NQ_H
|155
|NQ_M
|116
|NQ_U
|79
|NQ_Z
|71
|GC_G
|53
|GC_M
|43
|GC_Q
|41
|GC_J
|40
|NG_X
|34
|GC_V
|32
|GC_Z
|30
|ES_H
|11
|6J_H
|10
|SI_H
|9
|YM_H
|7
|6E_H
|6
|RTY_H
|6
|SI_K
|4
|YM_M
|4
|ES_M
|4
|HG_H
|3
|HG_K
|2
|ZC_K
|2
|6J_U
|2
|YM_U
|2
|6E_Z
|1
|ES_Z
|1
|RTY_M
|1
|6E_M
|1
|ZC_N
|1
|HG_N
|1
|ES_U
|1
|RTY_U
|1
|6E_U
|1
|ZC_U
|1
|SI_Z
|1
|HG_U
|1
|HG_Z
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NQ_H
|-14K
|NQ_M
|42K
|NQ_U
|-3.2K
|NQ_Z
|21K
|GC_G
|43K
|GC_M
|-31K
|GC_Q
|-5.9K
|GC_J
|7.5K
|NG_X
|-2.6K
|GC_V
|34K
|GC_Z
|2.8K
|ES_H
|3.4K
|6J_H
|3.9K
|SI_H
|-3.6K
|YM_H
|-2.4K
|6E_H
|5.6K
|RTY_H
|4.5K
|SI_K
|-4K
|YM_M
|9K
|ES_M
|15K
|HG_H
|11K
|HG_K
|7.8K
|ZC_K
|388
|6J_U
|9
|YM_U
|519
|6E_Z
|-30
|ES_Z
|680
|RTY_M
|672
|6E_M
|-611
|ZC_N
|200
|HG_N
|-1.8K
|ES_U
|1.7K
|RTY_U
|362
|6E_U
|-418
|ZC_U
|-362
|SI_Z
|-1.9K
|HG_U
|-894
|HG_Z
|-2.2K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NQ_H
|-65K
|NQ_M
|214K
|NQ_U
|-13K
|NQ_Z
|106K
|GC_G
|4.3K
|GC_M
|-3.1K
|GC_Q
|-563
|GC_J
|767
|NG_X
|-239
|GC_V
|3.5K
|GC_Z
|300
|ES_H
|6.9K
|6J_H
|2.1K
|SI_H
|-715
|YM_H
|-462
|6E_H
|4.5K
|RTY_H
|910
|SI_K
|-806
|YM_M
|1.8K
|ES_M
|30K
|HG_H
|4.6K
|HG_K
|3.1K
|ZC_K
|775
|6J_U
|15
|YM_U
|107
|6E_Z
|-19
|ES_Z
|1.4K
|RTY_M
|135
|6E_M
|-484
|ZC_N
|400
|HG_N
|-730
|ES_U
|3.4K
|RTY_U
|73
|6E_U
|-330
|ZC_U
|-725
|SI_Z
|-370
|HG_U
|-354
|HG_Z
|-875
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
At AxtralFunds, we are committed to innovation in the world of investing. We use a proprietary artificial intelligence system to trade in financial markets with precision and efficiency. Currently, we are working on building a solid and transparent track record through our Darwinex Zero account, where we demonstrate the potential of our AI-based strategy.
If you are interested in being part of a project that combines advanced technology and proven results, we invite you to follow our progress and consider the possibility of adding your capital to ours. Together, we can leverage market opportunities and reach new levels of success.
Join AxtralFunds and be part of the future of intelligent investing!
USD
USD
USD