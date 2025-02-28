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Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralIAIndex

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

0 reviews
Reliability
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 12%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
762
Profit Trades:
406 (53.28%)
Loss Trades:
356 (46.72%)
Best trade:
22 997.00 USD
Worst trade:
-26 194.00 USD
Gross Profit:
850 952.00 USD (2 221 930 pips)
Gross Loss:
-735 751.75 USD (1 930 141 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (29 151.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33 167.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
36.24%
Max deposit load:
15.08%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.14
Long Trades:
570 (74.80%)
Short Trades:
192 (25.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
151.18 USD
Average Profit:
2 095.94 USD
Average Loss:
-2 066.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-10 293.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30 423.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.19%
Annual Forecast:
50.80%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 475.75 USD
Maximal:
101 016.00 USD (8.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.87% (101 015.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.31% (45 517.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NQ_H 155
NQ_M 116
NQ_Z 71
NQ_U 70
GC_G 53
GC_M 43
GC_Q 41
GC_J 40
NG_X 34
GC_Z 30
GC_V 24
ES_H 11
6J_H 10
SI_H 9
YM_H 7
6E_H 6
RTY_H 6
SI_K 4
YM_M 4
ES_M 4
HG_H 3
HG_K 2
ZC_K 2
6J_U 2
YM_U 2
6E_Z 1
ES_Z 1
RTY_M 1
6E_M 1
ZC_N 1
HG_N 1
ES_U 1
RTY_U 1
6E_U 1
ZC_U 1
SI_Z 1
HG_U 1
HG_Z 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NQ_H -14K
NQ_M 42K
NQ_Z 21K
NQ_U -4.6K
GC_G 43K
GC_M -31K
GC_Q -5.9K
GC_J 7.5K
NG_X -2.6K
GC_Z 2.8K
GC_V 12K
ES_H 3.4K
6J_H 3.9K
SI_H -3.6K
YM_H -2.4K
6E_H 5.6K
RTY_H 4.5K
SI_K -4K
YM_M 9K
ES_M 15K
HG_H 11K
HG_K 7.8K
ZC_K 388
6J_U 9
YM_U 519
6E_Z -30
ES_Z 680
RTY_M 672
6E_M -611
ZC_N 200
HG_N -1.8K
ES_U 1.7K
RTY_U 362
6E_U -418
ZC_U -362
SI_Z -1.9K
HG_U -894
HG_Z -2.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NQ_H -65K
NQ_M 214K
NQ_Z 106K
NQ_U -20K
GC_G 4.3K
GC_M -3.1K
GC_Q -563
GC_J 767
NG_X -239
GC_Z 300
GC_V 1.2K
ES_H 6.9K
6J_H 2.1K
SI_H -715
YM_H -462
6E_H 4.5K
RTY_H 910
SI_K -806
YM_M 1.8K
ES_M 30K
HG_H 4.6K
HG_K 3.1K
ZC_K 775
6J_U 15
YM_U 107
6E_Z -19
ES_Z 1.4K
RTY_M 135
6E_M -484
ZC_N 400
HG_N -730
ES_U 3.4K
RTY_U 73
6E_U -330
ZC_U -725
SI_Z -370
HG_U -354
HG_Z -875
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22 997.00 USD
Worst trade: -26 194 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29 151.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 293.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

At AxtralFunds, we are committed to innovation in the world of investing. We use a proprietary artificial intelligence system to trade in financial markets with precision and efficiency. Currently, we are working on building a solid and transparent track record through our Darwinex Zero account, where we demonstrate the potential of our AI-based strategy.

If you are interested in being part of a project that combines advanced technology and proven results, we invite you to follow our progress and consider the possibility of adding your capital to ours. Together, we can leverage market opportunities and reach new levels of success.

Join AxtralFunds and be part of the future of intelligent investing!


No reviews
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 22:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.02 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.01 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 04:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.29 15:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 08:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 07:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AxtralIAIndex
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
1.1M
USD
88
89%
762
53%
36%
1.15
151.18
USD
9%
1:200
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