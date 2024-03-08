SinyallerBölümler
QC_DarwinFQA
Quantum Capital International Group Ltd

QC_DarwinFQA

Quantum Capital International Group Ltd
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
115 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 5000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 11%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 413
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
680 (48.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
733 (51.88%)
En iyi işlem:
386.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-141.19 USD
Brüt kâr:
17 908.73 USD (722 256 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15 962.27 USD (575 496 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (410.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
410.58 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
88.15%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
25.31%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.41
Alış işlemleri:
1 191 (84.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
222 (15.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.12
Beklenen getiri:
1.38 USD
Ortalama kâr:
26.34 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-21.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-125.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-294.34 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
2.55%
Yıllık tahmin:
31.46%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
387.27 USD
Maksimum:
1 378.21 USD (7.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.12% (1 370.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.83% (153.59 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GDAXI 273
NDX 241
XAUUSD 233
WS30 200
USDJPY 93
NI225 90
SP500 85
GBPUSD 56
GBPJPY 50
EURUSD 45
AUDUSD 31
USDCHF 16
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GDAXI 100
NDX 120
XAUUSD 2K
WS30 374
USDJPY -294
NI225 -523
SP500 637
GBPUSD -40
GBPJPY -404
EURUSD -80
AUDUSD 58
USDCHF -34
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GDAXI 32K
NDX 23K
XAUUSD 125K
WS30 656
USDJPY -24K
NI225 544
SP500 4K
GBPUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY -14K
EURUSD -4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -1.4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +386.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -141 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +410.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -125.88 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 141
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.63 × 2372
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.59 × 29
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.11 × 36
TickmillUK-Live
3.43 × 7
Swissquote-Server
3.52 × 62
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.64 × 305
Portfolio Overview:
This signal represents a multi-strategy portfolio developed through years of quantitative research and live trading experience. It is designed for both robustness and diversification.

  • Strategy Origins:

    • 7 strategies from 2023

    • 42 strategies continued from 2024

    • 42 entirely new strategies for 2025

  • Markets Covered (7 instruments):

    • GBPJPY

    • S&P 500 (SP)

    • Gold (XAUUSD)

    • Dow Jones Industrial Average (WS)

    • Nasdaq 100 (NDX)

    • German DAX (DAX)

    • Nikkei Index (NI)

  • Strategy Types (3 categories):

    • ST (Swing Trading)

    • WT (Weekly Turnover)

    • DT (Daily Turnover / Intraday)

The portfolio focuses on stable returns with risk control, offering investors diversified exposure across asset classes and trading styles.


İnceleme yok
2025.05.04 22:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 09:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.01 12:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 07:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 634 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 01:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 624 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 01:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 612 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 05:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.10 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.03.13 06:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
