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Quantum Capital International Group Ltd

QC_DarwinFQA

Quantum Capital International Group Ltd
Quantum Capital International Group Ltd

Quantum Capital International Group Ltd

7 topics 15 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
160 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2023 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 343
Profit Trades:
1 065 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 278 (54.55%)
Best trade:
1 881.23 USD
Worst trade:
-392.88 USD
Gross Profit:
40 383.23 USD (1 173 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40 304.88 USD (963 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (410.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 881.23 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
79.38%
Max deposit load:
67.98%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
1 982 (84.59%)
Short Trades:
361 (15.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
37.92 USD
Average Loss:
-31.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-428.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 743.29 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-12.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
387.27 USD
Maximal:
5 050.80 USD (21.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.98% (5 149.04 USD)
By Equity:
3.62% (806.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WS30 444
NDX 418
GDAXI 327
XAUUSD 321
NI225 198
SP500 179
GBPJPY 161
USDJPY 93
GBPUSD 56
EURJPY 54
EURUSD 45
AUDUSD 31
USDCHF 16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WS30 -156
NDX -1.9K
GDAXI 142
XAUUSD 3.8K
NI225 -184
SP500 -1.5K
GBPJPY 10
USDJPY -294
GBPUSD -40
EURJPY 309
EURUSD -80
AUDUSD 58
USDCHF -34
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WS30 -2.7K
NDX -31K
GDAXI 36K
XAUUSD 239K
NI225 7.7K
SP500 2.5K
GBPJPY -20K
USDJPY -24K
GBPUSD 3.5K
EURJPY 2.2K
EURUSD -4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -1.4K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 881.23 USD
Worst trade: -393 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +410.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -428.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 156
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.33 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.63 × 2414
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Portfolio Overview:
This signal represents a multi-strategy portfolio developed through years of quantitative research and live trading experience. It is designed for both robustness and diversification.

  • Strategy Origins:

    • 7 strategies from 2023

    • 42 strategies continued from 2024

    • 42 entirely new strategies for 2025

  • Markets Covered (7 instruments):

    • GBPJPY

    • S&P 500 (SP)

    • Gold (XAUUSD)

    • Dow Jones Industrial Average (WS)

    • Nasdaq 100 (NDX)

    • German DAX (DAX)

    • Nikkei Index (NI)

  • Strategy Types (3 categories):

    • ST (Swing Trading)

    • WT (Weekly Turnover)

    • DT (Daily Turnover / Intraday)

The portfolio focuses on stable returns with risk control, offering investors diversified exposure across asset classes and trading styles.


No reviews
2026.04.17 07:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.13 17:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.11 15:28
No swaps are charged
2026.04.11 15:28
No swaps are charged
2026.04.11 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.11 05:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.18 05:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 17:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 22:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 09:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.01 12:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 07:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 634 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 01:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 624 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 01:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 612 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QC_DarwinFQA
5000 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
160
98%
2 343
45%
79%
1.00
0.03
USD
22%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.