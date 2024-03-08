SignauxSections
Quantum Capital International Group Ltd

QC_DarwinFQA

Quantum Capital International Group Ltd
0 avis
Fiabilité
115 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 5000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 11%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 413
Bénéfice trades:
680 (48.12%)
Perte trades:
733 (51.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
386.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-141.19 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17 908.73 USD (722 256 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 962.17 USD (575 496 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (410.58 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
410.58 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
88.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
25.31%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.41
Longs trades:
1 191 (84.29%)
Courts trades:
222 (15.71%)
Facteur de profit:
1.12
Rendement attendu:
1.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-125.88 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-294.34 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.59%
Prévision annuelle:
31.46%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
387.27 USD
Maximal:
1 378.21 USD (7.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.12% (1 370.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.83% (153.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GDAXI 273
NDX 241
XAUUSD 233
WS30 200
USDJPY 93
NI225 90
SP500 85
GBPUSD 56
GBPJPY 50
EURUSD 45
AUDUSD 31
USDCHF 16
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GDAXI 100
NDX 120
XAUUSD 2K
WS30 374
USDJPY -294
NI225 -523
SP500 637
GBPUSD -40
GBPJPY -404
EURUSD -80
AUDUSD 58
USDCHF -34
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GDAXI 32K
NDX 23K
XAUUSD 125K
WS30 656
USDJPY -24K
NI225 544
SP500 4K
GBPUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY -14K
EURUSD -4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -1.4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +386.90 USD
Pire transaction: -141 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +410.58 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -125.88 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 141
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.63 × 2372
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.59 × 29
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.11 × 36
TickmillUK-Live
3.43 × 7
Swissquote-Server
3.55 × 60
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.64 × 305
14 plus...
Portfolio Overview:
This signal represents a multi-strategy portfolio developed through years of quantitative research and live trading experience. It is designed for both robustness and diversification.

  • Strategy Origins:

    • 7 strategies from 2023

    • 42 strategies continued from 2024

    • 42 entirely new strategies for 2025

  • Markets Covered (7 instruments):

    • GBPJPY

    • S&P 500 (SP)

    • Gold (XAUUSD)

    • Dow Jones Industrial Average (WS)

    • Nasdaq 100 (NDX)

    • German DAX (DAX)

    • Nikkei Index (NI)

  • Strategy Types (3 categories):

    • ST (Swing Trading)

    • WT (Weekly Turnover)

    • DT (Daily Turnover / Intraday)

The portfolio focuses on stable returns with risk control, offering investors diversified exposure across asset classes and trading styles.


Aucun avis
2025.05.04 22:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 09:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.01 12:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 07:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 634 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 01:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 624 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 01:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 612 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 05:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.10 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.03.13 06:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
