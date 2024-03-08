- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GDAXI
|273
|NDX
|241
|XAUUSD
|233
|WS30
|200
|USDJPY
|93
|NI225
|90
|SP500
|85
|GBPUSD
|56
|GBPJPY
|50
|EURUSD
|45
|AUDUSD
|31
|USDCHF
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GDAXI
|100
|NDX
|120
|XAUUSD
|2K
|WS30
|374
|USDJPY
|-294
|NI225
|-523
|SP500
|637
|GBPUSD
|-40
|GBPJPY
|-404
|EURUSD
|-80
|AUDUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|-34
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GDAXI
|32K
|NDX
|23K
|XAUUSD
|125K
|WS30
|656
|USDJPY
|-24K
|NI225
|544
|SP500
|4K
|GBPUSD
|3.5K
|GBPJPY
|-14K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|AUDUSD
|2.1K
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.03 × 417
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.04 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.40 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.63 × 2372
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.59 × 29
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.11 × 36
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.43 × 7
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.55 × 60
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.64 × 305
Portfolio Overview:
This signal represents a multi-strategy portfolio developed through years of quantitative research and live trading experience. It is designed for both robustness and diversification.
-
✅ Strategy Origins:
-
7 strategies from 2023
-
42 strategies continued from 2024
-
42 entirely new strategies for 2025
-
-
✅ Markets Covered (7 instruments):
-
GBPJPY
-
S&P 500 (SP)
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Dow Jones Industrial Average (WS)
-
Nasdaq 100 (NDX)
-
German DAX (DAX)
-
Nikkei Index (NI)
-
-
✅ Strategy Types (3 categories):
-
ST (Swing Trading)
-
WT (Weekly Turnover)
-
DT (Daily Turnover / Intraday)
-
The portfolio focuses on stable returns with risk control, offering investors diversified exposure across asset classes and trading styles.
