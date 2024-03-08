- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GDAXI
|273
|NDX
|241
|XAUUSD
|233
|WS30
|200
|USDJPY
|93
|NI225
|90
|SP500
|85
|GBPUSD
|56
|GBPJPY
|50
|EURUSD
|45
|AUDUSD
|31
|USDCHF
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GDAXI
|100
|NDX
|120
|XAUUSD
|2K
|WS30
|374
|USDJPY
|-294
|NI225
|-523
|SP500
|637
|GBPUSD
|-40
|GBPJPY
|-404
|EURUSD
|-80
|AUDUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|-34
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GDAXI
|32K
|NDX
|23K
|XAUUSD
|125K
|WS30
|656
|USDJPY
|-24K
|NI225
|544
|SP500
|4K
|GBPUSD
|3.5K
|GBPJPY
|-14K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|AUDUSD
|2.1K
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.03 × 417
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.04 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.40 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.63 × 2372
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.59 × 29
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.11 × 36
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.43 × 7
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.52 × 62
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.64 × 305
Portfolio Overview:
This signal represents a multi-strategy portfolio developed through years of quantitative research and live trading experience. It is designed for both robustness and diversification.
-
✅ Strategy Origins:
-
7 strategies from 2023
-
42 strategies continued from 2024
-
42 entirely new strategies for 2025
-
-
✅ Markets Covered (7 instruments):
-
GBPJPY
-
S&P 500 (SP)
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Dow Jones Industrial Average (WS)
-
Nasdaq 100 (NDX)
-
German DAX (DAX)
-
Nikkei Index (NI)
-
-
✅ Strategy Types (3 categories):
-
ST (Swing Trading)
-
WT (Weekly Turnover)
-
DT (Daily Turnover / Intraday)
-
The portfolio focuses on stable returns with risk control, offering investors diversified exposure across asset classes and trading styles.
