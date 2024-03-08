SegnaliSezioni
Quantum Capital International Group Ltd

QC_DarwinFQA

Quantum Capital International Group Ltd
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
115 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 5000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 11%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 413
Profit Trade:
680 (48.12%)
Loss Trade:
733 (51.88%)
Best Trade:
386.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-141.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
17 908.73 USD (722 256 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 962.27 USD (575 496 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (410.58 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
410.58 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
88.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
25.31%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.41
Long Trade:
1 191 (84.29%)
Short Trade:
222 (15.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
1.38 USD
Profitto medio:
26.34 USD
Perdita media:
-21.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-125.88 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-294.34 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
2.63%
Previsione annuale:
31.46%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
387.27 USD
Massimale:
1 378.21 USD (7.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.12% (1 370.60 USD)
Per equità:
0.83% (153.59 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GDAXI 273
NDX 241
XAUUSD 233
WS30 200
USDJPY 93
NI225 90
SP500 85
GBPUSD 56
GBPJPY 50
EURUSD 45
AUDUSD 31
USDCHF 16
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GDAXI 100
NDX 120
XAUUSD 2K
WS30 374
USDJPY -294
NI225 -523
SP500 637
GBPUSD -40
GBPJPY -404
EURUSD -80
AUDUSD 58
USDCHF -34
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GDAXI 32K
NDX 23K
XAUUSD 125K
WS30 656
USDJPY -24K
NI225 544
SP500 4K
GBPUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY -14K
EURUSD -4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -1.4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +386.90 USD
Worst Trade: -141 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +410.58 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -125.88 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 141
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.63 × 2372
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.59 × 29
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.11 × 36
TickmillUK-Live
3.43 × 7
Swissquote-Server
3.52 × 62
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.64 × 305
14 più
Portfolio Overview:
This signal represents a multi-strategy portfolio developed through years of quantitative research and live trading experience. It is designed for both robustness and diversification.

  • Strategy Origins:

    • 7 strategies from 2023

    • 42 strategies continued from 2024

    • 42 entirely new strategies for 2025

  • Markets Covered (7 instruments):

    • GBPJPY

    • S&P 500 (SP)

    • Gold (XAUUSD)

    • Dow Jones Industrial Average (WS)

    • Nasdaq 100 (NDX)

    • German DAX (DAX)

    • Nikkei Index (NI)

  • Strategy Types (3 categories):

    • ST (Swing Trading)

    • WT (Weekly Turnover)

    • DT (Daily Turnover / Intraday)

The portfolio focuses on stable returns with risk control, offering investors diversified exposure across asset classes and trading styles.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.04 22:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 09:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.01 12:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 07:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 634 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 01:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 624 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 01:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 612 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 05:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.10 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.03.13 06:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
