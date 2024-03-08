Portfolio Overview:

This signal represents a multi-strategy portfolio developed through years of quantitative research and live trading experience. It is designed for both robustness and diversification.

✅ Strategy Origins : 7 strategies from 2023 42 strategies continued from 2024 42 entirely new strategies for 2025

✅ Markets Covered (7 instruments): GBPJPY S&P 500 (SP) Gold (XAUUSD) Dow Jones Industrial Average (WS) Nasdaq 100 (NDX) German DAX (DAX) Nikkei Index (NI)

✅ Strategy Types (3 categories): ST (Swing Trading) WT (Weekly Turnover) DT (Daily Turnover / Intraday)



The portfolio focuses on stable returns with risk control, offering investors diversified exposure across asset classes and trading styles.



