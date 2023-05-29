SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / NETRINOX TopTenTraders WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

NETRINOX TopTenTraders WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 inceleme
122 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 -39%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
264
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
207 (78.40%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
57 (21.59%)
En iyi işlem:
13.44 USD
En kötü işlem:
-49.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 881.43 USD (32 703 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 077.54 USD (35 958 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (174.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
174.82 USD (20)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
25.38%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.05%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.39
Alış işlemleri:
113 (42.80%)
Satış işlemleri:
151 (57.20%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.91
Beklenen getiri:
-0.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.09 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-36.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-106.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-108.62 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-16.13%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
220.28 USD
Maksimum:
506.48 USD (64.42%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
64.42% (506.48 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.49% (33.01 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPCHF 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPCHF -196
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPCHF -3.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.44 USD
En kötü işlem: -50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +174.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -106.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 64
IronFXBM-Real1
0.00 × 3
XMTrading-Real 47
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 6
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 72
RedstoneMarketsLtd-Live
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 53
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal07
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 58
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
127 daha fazla...
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team





İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 06:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 19:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 13:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 12:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 16:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 13:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 20:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.12 21:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 13:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.04 10:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 15:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 12:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 20:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.20 11:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 662 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 08:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 20:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
