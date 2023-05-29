SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / NETRINOX TopTenTraders WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

NETRINOX TopTenTraders WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 avis
122 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -39%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
264
Bénéfice trades:
207 (78.40%)
Perte trades:
57 (21.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-49.81 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 881.43 USD (32 703 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 077.54 USD (35 958 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (174.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
174.82 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
25.38%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.05%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.39
Longs trades:
113 (42.80%)
Courts trades:
151 (57.20%)
Facteur de profit:
0.91
Rendement attendu:
-0.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.09 USD
Perte moyenne:
-36.45 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-106.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-108.62 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-13.26%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
220.28 USD
Maximal:
506.48 USD (64.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
64.42% (506.48 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.49% (33.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCHF 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF -196
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF -3.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.44 USD
Pire transaction: -50 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +174.82 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -106.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 64
IronFXBM-Real1
0.00 × 3
XMTrading-Real 47
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 6
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 72
RedstoneMarketsLtd-Live
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 53
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal07
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 58
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
127 plus...
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team





Aucun avis
2025.09.25 06:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 19:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 13:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 12:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 16:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 13:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 20:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.12 21:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 13:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.04 10:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 15:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 12:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 20:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.20 11:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 662 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 08:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.17 20:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
