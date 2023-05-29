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Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

NETRINOX TopTenTraders WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

Hello, I'm Leo.
Since 2010, I start trading and so many lesson from forex market. If you ever trade on Marketiva, we are on same experience level. 😊
I have team development EA and forex group administrator. If you want to join Indonesia trader competition, you are on right place.
0 reviews
167 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 -51%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
299 (78.47%)
Loss Trades:
82 (21.52%)
Best trade:
26.48 USD
Worst trade:
-49.81 USD
Gross Profit:
2 612.62 USD (44 264 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 867.42 USD (48 448 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (174.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.82 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
26.39%
Max deposit load:
9.13%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.40
Long Trades:
159 (41.73%)
Short Trades:
222 (58.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.67 USD
Average Profit:
8.74 USD
Average Loss:
-34.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-106.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-108.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
32.55%
Annual Forecast:
394.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
351.48 USD
Maximal:
637.68 USD (81.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.11% (637.68 USD)
By Equity:
16.91% (31.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 381
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF -255
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF -4.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.48 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 64
IronFXBM-Real1
0.00 × 3
XMTrading-Real 47
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 6
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 72
RedstoneMarketsLtd-Live
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 53
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal07
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 58
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
127 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team





No reviews
2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 21:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.22 19:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.19 21:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.19 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 21:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 07:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 10:54
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 06:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 19:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 13:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 12:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 16:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 13:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 20:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.12 21:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 13:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.04 10:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 15:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NETRINOX TopTenTraders WMC
50 USD per month
-51%
0
0
USD
245
USD
167
100%
381
78%
26%
0.91
-0.67
USD
81%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.