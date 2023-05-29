- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|381
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|-255
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|-4.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 64
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
XMTrading-Real 47
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 6
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 72
|
RedstoneMarketsLtd-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 53
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal07
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
|0.00 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 58
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Thank you for visiting our signal
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
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