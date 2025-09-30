- Genel bakış
TAVIU: Tavia Acquisition Corp.
TAVIU fiyatı bugün 2.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.54 aralığında işlem gördü.
Tavia Acquisition Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is TAVIU stock price today?
Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.54 today. It trades within 2.13%, yesterday's close was 10.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TAVIU shows these updates.
Does Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Tavia Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.40% and USD. View the chart live to track TAVIU movements.
How to buy TAVIU stock?
You can buy Tavia Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.54. Orders are usually placed near 10.54 or 10.84, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TAVIU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAVIU stock?
Investing in Tavia Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.99 - 11.39 and current price 10.54. Many compare 0.96% and 3.94% before placing orders at 10.54 or 10.84. Explore the TAVIU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 11.39. Within 9.99 - 11.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tavia Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (TAVIU) over the year was 9.99. Comparing it with the current 10.54 and 9.99 - 11.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAVIU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAVIU stock split?
Tavia Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.32, and 5.40% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 10.32
- Açılış
- 10.54
- Satış
- 10.54
- Alış
- 10.84
- Düşük
- 10.54
- Yüksek
- 10.54
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- 2.13%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.94%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.40%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4