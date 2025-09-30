What is TAVIU stock price today? Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.54 today. It trades within 2.13%, yesterday's close was 10.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TAVIU shows these updates.

Does Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends? Tavia Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.40% and USD. View the chart live to track TAVIU movements.

How to buy TAVIU stock? You can buy Tavia Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.54. Orders are usually placed near 10.54 or 10.84, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TAVIU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TAVIU stock? Investing in Tavia Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.99 - 11.39 and current price 10.54. Many compare 0.96% and 3.94% before placing orders at 10.54 or 10.84. Explore the TAVIU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices? The highest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 11.39. Within 9.99 - 11.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tavia Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.

What are Tavia Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (TAVIU) over the year was 9.99. Comparing it with the current 10.54 and 9.99 - 11.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAVIU moves on the chart live for more details.