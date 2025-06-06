FiyatlarBölümler
SHIP
SHIP: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

8.77 USD 0.33 (3.63%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SHIP fiyatı bugün -3.63% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
8.72 9.10
Yıllık aralık
4.78 12.50
Önceki kapanış
9.10
Açılış
9.10
Satış
8.77
Alış
9.07
Düşük
8.72
Yüksek
9.10
Hacim
242
Günlük değişim
-3.63%
Aylık değişim
14.34%
6 aylık değişim
35.76%
Yıllık değişim
-28.93%
21 Eylül, Pazar