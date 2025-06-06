QuotazioniSezioni
SHIP: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

8.77 USD 0.33 (3.63%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SHIP ha avuto una variazione del -3.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.72 e ad un massimo di 9.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.72 9.10
Intervallo Annuale
4.78 12.50
Chiusura Precedente
9.10
Apertura
9.10
Bid
8.77
Ask
9.07
Minimo
8.72
Massimo
9.10
Volume
242
Variazione giornaliera
-3.63%
Variazione Mensile
14.34%
Variazione Semestrale
35.76%
Variazione Annuale
-28.93%
