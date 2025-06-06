クォートセクション
通貨 / SHIP
SHIP: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

9.10 USD 0.19 (2.13%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SHIPの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.92の安値と9.11の高値で取引されました。

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  M5
  M15
  M30
  H1
  H4
  D1
  W1
  MN

1日のレンジ
8.92 9.11
1年のレンジ
4.78 12.50
以前の終値
8.91
始値
8.93
買値
9.10
買値
9.40
安値
8.92
高値
9.11
出来高
339
1日の変化
2.13%
1ヶ月の変化
18.64%
6ヶ月の変化
40.87%
1年の変化
-26.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K