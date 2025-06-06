Währungen / SHIP
SHIP: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
8.79 USD 0.31 (3.41%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SHIP hat sich für heute um -3.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.10 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SHIP News
Tagesspanne
8.79 9.10
Jahresspanne
4.78 12.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.10
- Eröffnung
- 9.10
- Bid
- 8.79
- Ask
- 9.09
- Tief
- 8.79
- Hoch
- 9.10
- Volumen
- 91
- Tagesänderung
- -3.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 14.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.07%
- Jahresänderung
- -28.77%
