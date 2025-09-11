KotasyonBölümler
RSPT: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

44.22 USD 0.26 (0.59%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RSPT fiyatı bugün 0.59% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 44.26 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is RSPT stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) stock is priced at 44.22 today. It trades within 0.59%, yesterday's close was 43.96, and trading volume reached 304.

Does RSPT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is currently valued at 44.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.51% and USD.

How to buy RSPT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) shares at the current price of 44.22. Orders are usually placed near 44.22 or 44.52, while 304 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.52 - 44.97 and current price 44.22. Many compare 8.17% and 29.91% before placing orders at 44.22 or 44.52.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) in the past year was 44.97. Within 28.52 - 44.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.96 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) over the year was 28.52. Comparing it with the current 44.22 and 28.52 - 44.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPT stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.96, and 17.51% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
43.84 44.26
Yıllık aralık
28.52 44.97
Önceki kapanış
43.96
Açılış
44.02
Satış
44.22
Alış
44.52
Düşük
43.84
Yüksek
44.26
Hacim
304
Günlük değişim
0.59%
Aylık değişim
8.17%
6 aylık değişim
29.91%
Yıllık değişim
17.51%
28 Eylül, Pazar