RSPT: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

44.22 USD 0.26 (0.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RSPT a changé de 0.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 43.84 et à un maximum de 44.26.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is RSPT stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) stock is priced at 44.22 today. It trades within 0.59%, yesterday's close was 43.96, and trading volume reached 304.

Does RSPT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is currently valued at 44.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.51% and USD.

How to buy RSPT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) shares at the current price of 44.22. Orders are usually placed near 44.22 or 44.52, while 304 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.52 - 44.97 and current price 44.22. Many compare 8.17% and 29.91% before placing orders at 44.22 or 44.52.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) in the past year was 44.97. Within 28.52 - 44.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.96 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) over the year was 28.52. Comparing it with the current 44.22 and 28.52 - 44.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPT stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.96, and 17.51% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
43.84 44.26
Range Annuel
28.52 44.97
Clôture Précédente
43.96
Ouverture
44.02
Bid
44.22
Ask
44.52
Plus Bas
43.84
Plus Haut
44.26
Volume
304
Changement quotidien
0.59%
Changement Mensuel
8.17%
Changement à 6 Mois
29.91%
Changement Annuel
17.51%
