RSPT: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

44.22 USD 0.26 (0.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RSPTの今日の為替レートは、0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.84の安値と44.26の高値で取引されました。

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is RSPT stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) stock is priced at 44.22 today. It trades within 0.59%, yesterday's close was 43.96, and trading volume reached 304.

Does RSPT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is currently valued at 44.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.51% and USD.

How to buy RSPT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) shares at the current price of 44.22. Orders are usually placed near 44.22 or 44.52, while 304 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.52 - 44.97 and current price 44.22. Many compare 8.17% and 29.91% before placing orders at 44.22 or 44.52.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) in the past year was 44.97. Within 28.52 - 44.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.96 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) over the year was 28.52. Comparing it with the current 44.22 and 28.52 - 44.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPT stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.96, and 17.51% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
43.84 44.26
1年のレンジ
28.52 44.97
以前の終値
43.96
始値
44.02
買値
44.22
買値
44.52
安値
43.84
高値
44.26
出来高
304
1日の変化
0.59%
1ヶ月の変化
8.17%
6ヶ月の変化
29.91%
1年の変化
17.51%
28 9月, 日曜日